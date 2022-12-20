Foster downs Lamar

ROSENBERG — The Foster Lady Falcons took advantage of rebounding and defense in a lopsided 56-21 win against Lamar Consolidated Friday night.
Foster looked to be on the ropes in the beginning as a sloppy open to the first quarter put Foster the visitors down midway through the period.
However, the Lady Falcons began to gel and take advantage of Lamar’s constant mishaps.
Foster Head Coach Savitria Williams felt the need to get more of the roster involved to be better equipped for playoffs.
“We are working on trying to get some of the other kids involved in the game,” Williams said. “We have been having a lot of success in practice with some of the other kids so we wanted to try and translate that into games. We had starters who were not used to starting but wanted to play more as a team and get prepared for the postseason.”
Laurelle Inekona and Kailani Lindsey were the constant consistent factors for the Lady Falcons as the Lamar defense had issues stopping the duo.
Inekona scored 26 while Lindsey added 17 in the win.
