Foster dominates; Fulshear & Needville go 2-0

RICHMOND — The Foster Lady Falcons wasted no time beginning the 2023 season with a resounding performance, sweeping Dulles on Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons maintained control throughout their season opener at home, dismantling the Lady Vikings team that had posed a challenge to Foster the previous year.
The 2022 season also saw Foster starting strongly, securing the initial two sets.
However, Dulles mounted a comeback, pushing the match to the fifth set, where the Lady Vikings ultimately faltered.
This time, the outcome remained unquestionably in Foster’s favor.
Dulles managed to breach the Foster defense for only 21 points throughout the match, as the Lady Falcons dominated from the very first serve.
Foster won in all three sets, securing 25-6, 25-10, and 25-5 scores.
Junior Brooke Barnes led with seven kills, followed by Jackie Onyechi with six, Julia Archelle with four, and two each from Kate Henderson, Reagan Knipling, and Elise Bristol, and one from Brinleigh Davis.
Junior Hadley Holchak delivered three aces during the match, while Onyechi led with three blocks.
Hunter (coach? First name?) attributed the outstanding season debut to her tightly-knit group.
“To play a 6A school, you want to play the strongest opponents possible,” Hunter said. “Some of Dulles’ key hitters had graduated from last year and it showed. We came out strong and continued to work out things we needed to work on regardless of the score.”
Senior leaders Onyechi, Lechler, Davis, and Eden Fairfield assisted Hunter on the court and during practice.
Foster Head Coach Morgan Hunter noted that their evolution into these roles has been a highlight of the offseason.
“We have all eight seniors, all of which were on the team last year, so we got the whole group back,” Hunter said. “We’ve had a leap in the maturity levels from last year and the girls know that this is their last year here at Foster.”
Hunter sensed their goals were on the verge of being achieved following a successful sweep against an opponent that had posed difficulties the previous season.
“Offseason, we focused on being bigger, faster and stronger, so we hit the weight room and conditioning harder than we had done in the past,” Hunter said. “We lifted weights for three months straight to build strength and prevent injuries. We want to be a faster offense and while it’s still a work in progress, I am happy with the start.”
The Lady Falcons’ record now stands at 1-0 as they continue their nondistrict schedule, facing Travis next Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers emerged triumphant in their previous encounter with the Lady Falcons, winning 3-1 on Aug. 16, 2022.
The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Fulshear launched its 2023 season with consecutive sweeps on Tuesday against College Station and Episcopal.
The Lady Chargers overcame the Lady Cougars in a closely contested three sets, with scores of 25-23, 25-21, and 25-23.
Later in the afternoon, the Lady Chargers returned to the court and dispatched Episcopal in sets of 25-16, 25-15, and 25-19.
Fulshear’s Head Coach Sydney Zimmerman couldn’t have asked for a better start as the Lady Chargers strive for another deep postseason run.
“We are just so excited to start the season with a couple of wins,” Zimmerman said. “The girls have a lot of energy right now and it’s great to have some momentum going into the John Turner Classic in Pearland this weekend.”
The theme for this season is ‘No Limits,’ and Zimmerman emphasized the team’s total commitment.
“We genuinely believe that with God, there are no limits to what we can achieve,” Zimmerman said.
The 2-0 Lady Chargers next have a road trip to Seven Lakes set for a 5:30 p.m. start time on Tuesday.
The Lady Jays began the season on a high note, securing two consecutive victories on Tuesday against Iowa Colony and Houston Christian.
Needville’s inaugural match of 2023 resulted in a 3-0 sweep against Iowa Colony, with scores of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-12.
Junior Claire Todd made an impressive season debut, contributing 10 of the Lady Jays’ 27 kills.
Senior Jadeyn Ayers added five kills, followed by Sophia Zeitz with four, Ava Search with 3, two from Jesslyn Gregory, and one each from Avery Polak, Avery Schwaiger, and Aubrey Chumchal.
Senior Skylar Butler led the team with eight digs and three aces.
Later that day, Needville triumphed over Houston Christian in a back-and-forth 3-2 match.
Todd again led in kills with 13, followed by Ayers with 10, Polak and Zeitz with six each, Search with four, Chumchal with three, Morgan Moore with two, and Gregory with one.
Moore registered a team-high 17 digs, while Chumchal contributed 23 assists.
Needville hosted Devine on Wednesday and is set to participate in a tournament starting Friday.
Miranda Melendez’s debut as head coach for Terry High School ended in a 3-2 loss to Nimitz on Tuesday, but it offered ample room for growth.
In the season debut for the Lady Rangers, the match played out as a seesaw battle against the Lady Cougars.
Terry took the initial set with a score of 25-18. Nimitz leveled the score at 1-1 with a 25-19 win in the second set.
The Lady Cougars gained the upper hand after a hard-fought third set, winning 27-25.
Terry kept its chances alive by securing the fourth set with a score of 25-20. However, Nimitz ultimately clinched victory with a 15-12 win in the fifth and final set.
Despite the loss, Melendez was optimistic about her new team’s performance.
“This was the first time all 13 girls have played together against another school and this was the first time I have coached a varsity game,” Melendez said. “It’s a continuous learning process for all involved and we are eager to get back onto the court and pursue improvement.”
The Lady Rangers’ record stands at 0-1 ahead of next Tuesday’s trip to Galveston to play Ball at 6:30 p.m.
CLEAR SPRINGS 3, GEORGE RANCH 0
In Tuesday’s season opener, the Longhorns encountered a tough challenge, succumbing to a 3-0 sweep against 2022 regional semifinalist Clear Springs.
Clear Springs secured victory against George Ranch with 25-7, 25-16, and 25-20 scores.
Junior Sydney Bryant and sophomore Madelynn Coy led in kills for George Ranch, each contributing five. Senior London Finch added four kills, while Avery Ameen, Madison Herrera, and Ryann Farmer registered one each.
Kendall Jung, Jenna Martinez, Caroline Dawson, Herrera, and Farmer achieved aces.
Farmer stood out with five blocks, while Hailey Forshee tallied 11 digs.
The Longhorns, with a record of 0-1, embark on competition in the Adidas Texas Volleyball Invitational, commencing today and continuing through Saturday.
