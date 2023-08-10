 Skip to main content
Foster dominates; Fulshear & Needville go 2-0

Henderson

Foster’s Kate Henderson spikes the volleyball for the kill during the second set of the Lady Falcons’ three-set sweep in Tuesday’s season opener against Dulles.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

RICHMOND — The Foster Lady Falcons wasted no time beginning the 2023 season with a resounding performance, sweeping Dulles on Tuesday.

The Lady Falcons maintained control throughout their season opener at home, dismantling the Lady Vikings team that had posed a challenge to Foster the previous year.

The 2022 season also saw Foster starting strongly, securing the initial two sets.

However, Dulles mounted a comeback, pushing the match to the fifth set, where the Lady Vikings ultimately faltered.

This time, the outcome remained unquestionably in Foster’s favor.

Dulles managed to breach the Foster defense for only 21 points throughout the match, as the Lady Falcons dominated from the very first serve.

Foster won in all three sets, securing 25-6, 25-10, and 25-5 scores.

