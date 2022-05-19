Foster caps off a bounce back spring

Foster won and no one got hurt were the sentiments of Head Football Coach Shawn McDowell after the Falcons completed a successful spring with Tuesday’s spring game.
McDowell felt a quick turnaround from last season is brewing after seeing a lot of his players maturing in front of him.
Foster missed the postseason last season for the first time in McDowell’s tenure since he took over in 2013.
“We had a great scrimmage last Thursday and another one here,” McDowell said. “We showed great effort and were competitive and I look to continue the momentum heading into the summer. We grew up a lot this offseason. We were really, really young and I’m excited to see the mental and physical growth from November to now. We see a lot of changes and guys are buying in.”
Under Tuesday’s hot sun, the Foster Black Team defeated the Foster Gold Team, 14-7.
The Gold Team jumped on first with a touchdown from Ashton Ojiaku.
McDowell cited Ojiaku and many others who plan to be pivotal pieces in the Falcons’ hopeful return to the postseason.
“Ojiaku will be special for us at running back and safety,” McDowell said. “JT Fayard comes back and I think will have a breakout season. Kendall Stewart, wide receiver, will be someone we rely on. We have seen a lot of surprise guys come up like CJ White, Chijike Nwakwo and Dimitrius Godfrey on the defensive line, Chris Gore is kicking butt out there and Chase Canada is really impressive. Griffin Vickery has played well at fullback and really enjoyed seeing our tight end Anthony Pocasangre develop.”
The Black Team rallied with scores from Kameron Moore and Jayden Lundy.
Nickolas Capers also had a strong showing running the ball as he put his side in position for the game-winning score.
Senior quarterback JT Fayard felt this year was much different than last year’s squad and expects fans will have a good time following this team.
“It’s been completely brand new and doing some new things we haven’t done before,” Fayard said. “We are going run heavy and bringing the defense down to throw on top of them. Running is definitely going to be a big factor in our game. It’s a 100% new team with a new aspect. We are coming hard and coming to win for sure. We are going for the best and we are going for 10-0.”
Despite the positive nature of Tuesday’s spring game, McDowell saw improvements that can be made before the fall.
“O-Line is going to be an issue because we have some key guys injured,” McDowell said. “We also need to find some guys in the secondary that can hold on and last and make it happen. We are still going to be young in some spots but I feel we have a chance to bring it up from the team from last year.”
