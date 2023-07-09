Foster building off 2022 success

RICHMOND — A new era has begun at Foster High School as the Falcons and Lady Falcons continue to thrive in the 2022-23 school year, with nearly every program securing postseason berths.
Foster athletes will be without former Campus Coordinator Shaun McDowell for the first time in a decade but the changing of the guard is imminent.
Foster promoted the school’s new Head Football Coach and Campus Coordinator, Shane Hanks, on Feb. 13 after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator.
With the start of his inaugural season on the horizon, Hanks is determined to build upon the previous year’s achievements and elevate the program to new heights.
Reflecting on the remarkable accomplishments of the past season, Hanks expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It was a fantastic year for us. We had multiple teams advance past the first round and into regionals and it’s my job to keep that going. I want to get to the point where it’s a guarantee we make the state playoffs. We are pushing for championships.”
The Foster Lady Falcons etched their names in history as the first squad to claim the UIL 6A State Water Polo title, thus becoming the inaugural Foster team to win a state championship.
Hanks acknowledged the significance of this achievement.
“It puts the school on the map,” Hanks said. “When you win a state championship, especially the first one to it in this case, we become noticed. People see how good we are. It was great to see those kids get their rings. Looking forward to going back-to-back”
Lola Trujillo, named the All-Greater Houston Female Athlete of the Year, played a pivotal role in the Lady Falcons’ triumphant run, netting an impressive nine goals in the two state tournament matchups.
In the semifinals, the Lady Falcons defeated Southlake Carroll with a score of 10-7 before triumphing over Brazoswood by a commanding 12-6 margin to clinch the championship.
Not to be outdone, the boys’ water polo team showcased their prowess, attaining a commendable record of 18-10-2 and securing third place in the state competition.
Additionally, the boys boasted a Region III-6A Championship title, further solidifying their standing as a force to be reckoned with.
Meanwhile, Madison Canales continued to shine on the wrestling mat, capturing her second consecutive state title in the 126-pound class.
With an unblemished record of 46 wins in the 2023 campaign, Canales was dominant throughout the season, culminating in a stellar performance at the state meet held at the Berry Center on Feb. 18.
She dispatched Burleson Centennial’s Maritza Martinez in a mere 1:52, securing victory through a pin.
Several other Foster wrestlers also qualified for the state tournament.
Among them were Clayton Kampwerth, Kera Akanga, Jeannie Hawkins, Mia Sands, Shaylynne Nelson, Jacey Kuntz, Jorie Kuntz, Lydia Patterson, Jessica Oyarekhua, and Cannon Kampwerth.
The Foster tennis team left its mark at the UIL State Tennis Tournament at the Northside Tennis Center in Helotes.
Notably, the team’s mixed doubles pairing made history as the first to compete in the tournament since 2011.
Additionally, Foster celebrated the qualification of its first freshman player in program history.
While the sibling duo of Sebastian and Andrea Delgado exhibited a stellar season, they were ultimately defeated in their state match against Frisco Lebanon Trail’s Ashna Potluri and Aaditt Rishi in a two-set sweep.
Nevertheless, the Delgados are set to return next season, fueling hopes for their continued success.
“I know Coach [Arron] Arlo is excited to get them back for another year,” Hanks said. “Hopefully, we get them to see them again at that level. They got a chance to see it for the first time this season and when you never play in state, it’s a different experience. This will definitely make them better going forward.”
Swimming and diving also showcased Foster’s depth and talent, with multiple athletes representing the program at the state level.
Benjamin Schwank, Tanner McKay, Kyle Den Herder, and Caedmon Doherty secured a third-place finish in the boys’ 200 freestyle relay team at 1:26.09.
Divers Karleigh Niles, Immanuel Cutler, and Elijah Baker showcased their skills and advanced to the state tournament with a third-place finish in the 5A regionals.
The Falcons were also well represented in the state cross-country meet by Kaitlyn Walsh, Mickayla Tosch, and Will Davis.
Despite seven victories in the previous season on the gridiron, the Falcons narrowly missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year after securing postseason berths in the prior 10 seasons.
Initially starting the season with a 5-0 record, Foster faced challenges in their final stretch, ultimately losing three of their last five games.
“A seven-win season is still a successful season,” Hanks said. “Even though we missed the playoffs, it’s hard to say it was a down year. You ask 100 coaches if they go 7-3 every year; most will take it. But it’s time to get back to the playoffs. It will be a tough mountain to climb but we will improve what we are doing.”
In volleyball, the Lady Falcons continued their streak of playoff appearances, concluding the season with a commendable 29-12 overall record and an impressive 12-2 mark within the district.
After a decisive 3-0 sweep against Carnegie Vanguard in the bi-district round, the Lady Falcons’ journey ended in the area game against Barbers Hill.
Foster fans saw baseball and softball return to the playoffs.
The Lady Falcons secured a flawless district title, while the Falcons achieved second place in District 20-5A.
In the bi-district round, the Falcons secured a dominant sweep against Galena Park, only to be eliminated by Barbers Hill in a two-game series.
Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons advanced to the regional quarterfinals, where they experienced a heartbreaking 2-1 series loss against Santa Fe.
The Lady Falcons’ success extended to the soccer field, where they secured an unbeaten district title.
Sabrina Wilmot’s squad rode an impressive 17-match win streak throughout the season.
However, their journey ended in a bi-district shootout against Barbers Hill, concluding their remarkable run.
Turning to basketball, both the girls’ and boys’ teams qualified for the postseason. The girls’ team advanced to the area round, while the boys’ team was eliminated in the bi-district round by Sterling.
The Lady Falcons dominated Galena Park in the bi-district round but unfortunately squandered a 10-point lead in the second half against Barbers Hill in the area round.
Alana Bender, Ella Donovan, Samantha Okono, Keira Weatherwax, Brooke Helmcamp, Bricen Finch, Trey Hartley, Brady Emler, Colby Hemenes, and Kade Barnes representing the Falcons at the Region III-5A Golf Tournament in Montgomery.
Looking ahead, Coach Hanks emphasized the importance of building upon the foundations of Foster’s coaches and athletes.
“I want to see more district champions,” Hanks said. “We came close to many of them, but ultimately, we want to continue and expand on our success. For the teams that made the playoffs, I want them to go further. For the teams who didn’t, let’s try to get there this year.”
