Foster building off 2022 success

RICHMOND — A new era has begun at Foster High School as the Falcons and Lady Falcons continue to thrive in the 2022-23 school year, with nearly every program securing postseason berths.

Foster athletes will be without former Campus Coordinator Shaun McDowell for the first time in a decade but the changing of the guard is imminent.

Foster promoted the school’s new Head Football Coach and Campus Coordinator, Shane Hanks, on Feb. 13 after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator.

With the start of his inaugural season on the horizon, Hanks is determined to build upon the previous year’s achievements and elevate the program to new heights.

Reflecting on the remarkable accomplishments of the past season, Hanks expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It was a fantastic year for us. We had multiple teams advance past the first round and into regionals and it’s my job to keep that going. I want to get to the point where it’s a guarantee we make the state playoffs. We are pushing for championships.”

The Foster Lady Falcons etched their names in history as the first squad to claim the UIL 6A State Water Polo title, thus becoming the inaugural Foster team to win a state championship.

Hanks acknowledged the significance of this achievement.

