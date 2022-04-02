Foster boys return to regional tournament following shoot-out win

KATY — Foster head coach Robert DeStefano closed his comments in the post-game huddle to his Falcons Friday night with "I can't wait to get back to work on Monday at 6 a.m."
DeStefano's squad earned another week of practice and a ticket to the Region III-5A tournament Friday night at Katy ISD's Rhodes Stadium with a 4-3 penalty kick victory over Houston Wisdom after the game remained tied 1-1 in overtime.
"Tonight was amazing; I'm so happy for them," DeStefano said while he watched his team celebrate with Falcons fans. "That right there is priceless. That picture is priceless; you don't see that every day at high school soccer games.
"They didn't say they wanted to win tonight; they wanted to practice again. That is all they cared about, and it's a testament to how much those kids love each other and how they won't quit."
The Falcons had to battle through tough tackles, tired legs after 100 minutes of soccer and a talented Houston ISD district champion to earn the program's second-straight trip to the regional tournament.
"This means everything to be back again," Foster senior Nicholas Arellano said.
The penalty kicks started on the wrong foot with a rocket from Ruben Pulgar rang off the crossbar, and Foster trailed 1-0 after Round 1.
Senior goalkeeper Ezekiel Cerda was able to pick up the Falcons with a save, and senior Michael Okufuwa made it 1-1.
Okufuwa put his finger up to his lips to quiet the Wisdom crowd.
The shoot-out was tied again after Round 3 following Brandon Vallone's goal for Foster.
David Mills put Foster in front 3-2 with a Wisdom shot that sailed over the crossbar.
In the final round, Arellano stepped to the penalty spot with a chance to send Foster to the regional tournament.
Arellano opened his body to fake a shot to the keeper's left. But his kick went to the opposite side and into the back of the net.
The Falcons mobbed Arellano on the sideline after his game-winning kick.
The contest was filled with chances off set pieces and corners. Wisdom was the first to strike in the 52nd minute.
The Falcons failed to clear a header into the box that resulted in a short pass that set up Brandon Cifuentes for a shot on an open goal.
"This team has overcome adversity all year," DeStefano said. "They had to. Every time we get scored on, we tell them, 'don't let it get to you.'
"Don't be that team that puts their head down and cries. Pick up your head and be ready for the next play."
Foster was generating offense with long passes behind the Wisdom defense to create foot races for their strikers: Arellano and Jose Hernandez.
Hernandez left the game with a foot injury in the second half, but he was prepared to take penalty kicks.
Arellano tied the game after a looping pass found his head inside the penalty area; he directed the ball toward the net for a goal in the 63rd minute.
Okufuwa and Mills hit quality shots on goal in overtime, but the Falcons couldn't avoid penalty kicks.
Regional tournament
Foster advances to the regional tournament for the second straight season.
"I'm proud of the boys, back-to-back regional semifinalists," DeStefano said. "That is where he hit our stop last year. This was good enough for us last year.
"It's not good enough this year, and we want more.
"The bracket has fallen perfectly, the way we want it.
"There is one district champion left in the bracket, and we know we can take them. We know we have a chance to win.
"We're proud and ready to back here."
The Regional III-5A semifinals will be a battle for Fort Bend County's black and gold squads: Foster vs. Katy Jordan.
The Foster (17-5-2) will play Jordan on Friday at Humble ISD's Turner Stadium at 6 p.m.
Jordan (16-6-2) defeated Montgomery Lake Creek (1-0), Austin Crockett (2-1) and Pflugerville Weiss (3-1) to reach the fourth round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.