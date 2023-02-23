 Skip to main content
Foster beats LC; Needville shutouts Stafford

FOSTER 10,

LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 0

On Tuesday, Foster remained unbeaten in District 20-5A with another lopsided win against Lamar Consolidated.

Kaitlyn Walsh had a hat trick while Addie Zebold, Kylie Reddell, Taylor Fossum, Whitney Pechacek and Adriana Chavero scored once each for the Lady Falcons.

Foster is first in District 20-5A at a perfect 9-0.

Lamar falls to 3-6 but remains in fourth place.

The Lady Mustangs travel to Marshall while Foster hosts Willowridge.

