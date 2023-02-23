Foster beats LC; Needville shutouts Stafford

On Tuesday, Foster remained unbeaten in District 20-5A with another lopsided win against Lamar Consolidated.
Kaitlyn Walsh had a hat trick while Addie Zebold, Kylie Reddell, Taylor Fossum, Whitney Pechacek and Adriana Chavero scored once each for the Lady Falcons.
Foster is first in District 20-5A at a perfect 9-0.
Lamar falls to 3-6 but remains in fourth place.
The Lady Mustangs travel to Marshall while Foster hosts Willowridge.
Both matches are set for Friday at 7:15 p.m. starts.
The Lady Jays had another dominant showing against Stafford on Monday.
Jayleen Aguirre scored three goals and Maddie Watson scored twice.
Mia Guillen had two assists while Arianna Franco, Aguirre and Watson assisted once.
Needville is now 7-1 in District 21-5A and will next play against Iowa Colony on Saturday at noon.
The Longhorns shut out the Lady Tigers on Tuesday, 3-0.
George Ranch improves to 6-2-3 to remain in fourth place in District 20-6A.
Travis’s loss drops the Lady Tigers to sixth place at 4-7.
George Ranch will visit Ridge Point while Travis hosts Elkins.
Both matches begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Lady Cougars crushed the Lady Rangers on Tuesday, 10-0.
Cera Moreno and Ava Baley had four goals each for Kempner.
Yarely Mora and Briyahna Abrego added a goal each.
Briana Molina led with two assists while Mora, Abrego, Moreno, Jazmyn Smith and Baley also had an assist each.
Kempner moves to 7-2 for third place in District 20-6A while Terry loses its sixth-in-a-row.
Terry next plays Fulshear on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
