Foster auditorium hosts bond town hall

The Foster High School Auditorium will host a Gold Track Town Hall on Monday for the public to discuss concerns or questions regarding the Lamar Consolidated ISD bond up for a vote this fall.
Two of the five propositions for the bond election are sports-related.
Proposition E is the most lucrative project at $194,904,700.
The proposition includes the purchase of land, design and construction for a second district stadium.
The new proposed 10,00-seat stadium would include band storage, locker rooms and CTE classrooms.
Proposition D, worth $4,978,501, would include LED lighting and turf replacement for Traylor Stadium.
The stadium’s turf was last replaced in 2013 and has roughly a 10-year life expectancy.
