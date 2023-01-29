Foster and Fulshear dominate

FOSTER 8, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 0
On Wednesday, Foster continued its hot start in District 20-5A with another dominating shutout over Lamar Consolidated.
Kaitlyn Walsh led in scoring for the Lady Falcons with a hat trick, followed by Addie Zebold’s pair.
Emily Weber, Jenia Garcia and Kaleigh Lazenby also scored in Wednesday’s win.
Foster moves to 2-0 in district and has outscored opponents 17-0.
The Lady Falcons look for their sixth-straight win at Willowridge on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated will play Marshall on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. in hopes of winning its first district game of the season.
The Fulshear Lady Chargers dominated Marshall 11-0 on Wednesday.
Fulshear is now 2-0 in District 20-5A, dropping Marshall to 0-2.
The Lady Chargers host Terry on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
GEORGE RANCH 0, RIDGE POINT 0 (RP wins by PKs)
Ridge Point edged out George Ranch on Wednesday via a penalty kick shootout.
The Longhorns are now 3-0-1 due to the shootout loss.
George Ranch will play Hightower next on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
A late second-half goal by the Lady Knights propelled Elkins over Travis 2-1 on Wednesday.
Amelia Olowu scored both of Elkins’s goals.
Elkins improves to 2-0-1 in District 20-6A while Travis drops to 2-2.
The Lady Tigers battled Clements on Friday and will play at Austin on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
