 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foster and Fulshear dominate

FOSTER 8, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 0

On Wednesday, Foster continued its hot start in District 20-5A with another dominating shutout over Lamar Consolidated.

Kaitlyn Walsh led in scoring for the Lady Falcons with a hat trick, followed by Addie Zebold’s pair.

Emily Weber, Jenia Garcia and Kaleigh Lazenby also scored in Wednesday’s win.

Foster moves to 2-0 in district and has outscored opponents 17-0.

The Lady Falcons look for their sixth-straight win at Willowridge on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Lamar Consolidated will play Marshall on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. in hopes of winning its first district game of the season.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.