Foster advances in water polo playoffs

Foster High School continues its winning ways Saturday in the pool, with both boys’ and girls’ water polo teams advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
The Falcon girls won in dominating fashion over Jersey Village, 26-3, on Saturday and the Falcon boys pulled an upset, defeating Jersey Village 15-11 in a hard-fought match.
Both teams will host a playoff doubleheader against Cypress Woods at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Natatorium Tuesday night.
The Falcon girls will play at 6 p.m. and the Falcon boys will play the second game at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now via GoFan at https://gofan.co/app/events/739642?schoolId=TX17721 for $5. One ticket is good for both games.
The winners will advance to the Region 3 tournament on Saturday.
Follow @lcisdathletics on Twitter for updates from all LCISD athletic events or LCISD Athletic Office at 832-223-0147 for additional information about any playoff contest.
