Foster advances in water polo playoffs; George Ranch eliminated

Woods scanning the pool

Foster’s Josh Woods scans the pool for teammates to pass to during Tuesday’s bi-district playoff game against Hightower.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

FOSTER 21, HIGHTOWER 0

In the University Interscholastic League’s first recognized water polo season, the Foster Falcons have advanced to the area round of the playoffs.

The Falcons wasted little time dispatching an outmatched Hightower team at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Natatorium Tuesday night.

Foster Head Coach Kassandra Parker spoke confidently about her team’s unselfishness during the rout.

Twelve Falcons had at least one goal.

Kyle Den herder, Preston Acayan, Caedmon Doherty and Elijah Molina led with three goals each.

Isaac Madrigal, Tanner McKay and Dominic Brogna scored two apiece, while Logan Acayan, Gabe Lucero, Josh Woods and Connor Stevens scored once.

