Foster advances in water polo playoffs; George Ranch eliminated

In the University Interscholastic League’s first recognized water polo season, the Foster Falcons have advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
The Falcons wasted little time dispatching an outmatched Hightower team at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Natatorium Tuesday night.
Foster Head Coach Kassandra Parker spoke confidently about her team’s unselfishness during the rout.
Twelve Falcons had at least one goal.
Kyle Den herder, Preston Acayan, Caedmon Doherty and Elijah Molina led with three goals each.
Isaac Madrigal, Tanner McKay and Dominic Brogna scored two apiece, while Logan Acayan, Gabe Lucero, Josh Woods and Connor Stevens scored once.
“I thought we played as a team and they were listening to adjustments and each other and played the ball well,” Parker said. “It’s a good indicator for our next games as we play in tune with each other and also, everyone feeling empowered to be an offensive threat is good.”
The Falcons move on to play Jersey Village in the area round on Saturday.
Jersey Village defeated Kempner 23-5 in the bi-district round.
RIDGE POINT 16, GEORGE RANCH 12
The George Ranch water polo team saw its season end after a 16-12 loss to Ridge Point in the bi-district round at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Natatorium.
Ridge Point led most of the way but not without a fight from George Ranch.
The first half ended with Ridge Point on top by two.
The Panthers, however, built on their lead with an 8-2 run in the third quarter, which was too much for Head Coach Jacob Fontenot’s Longhorns to overcome.
“We started strong, but water polo and team sports are a lot about trying to figure out your opponent and their matchups,” Fontenot said. “It was a game of runs.”
Fontenot was proud of his inexperienced team showing interest and improvement in the sport.
“This is new to us and every game is a learning experience with five games this season,” Fontenot said. “I’m proud of our boys for not giving up and I think it sets a precedent for the competition. I hope that generates interest for the sport. We had about 11-12 boys sign up so the more who sign up the better the program can be.”
The Panthers advance to the area round to play Cypress Creek.
