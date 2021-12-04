Fort Bend teams reach Lamar Consolidated ISD Basketball Invitational finals

Marshall to take on Cy-Ridge in Platinum Final
The final day of the Lamar Consolidated ISD Basketball Invitationals will have a Fort Bend flair.
The boys' tournament completed pool play on Friday and started bracket play. Fort Bend teams are in the finals of all four brackets.
In the platinum bracket, the Marshall Buffalos earned a statement win against Cy-Ranch to advance to play Cy-Ridge for the championship. Cy-Ridge defeated Foster.
The gold bracket finals will feature Ridge Point and Bush after the Panthers beat North Shore and the Broncos won a District 20-6A preview against George Ranch.
Terry will face Columbia in the silver bracket after the Rangers won a Battle of the ’Berg contest against Lamar Consolidated. The Roughnecks advanced after Crosby dropped out of the tournament.
In the bronze bracket, Fulshear will face Randle in the finals. The Chargers beat South Houston on Friday to advance, while Randle had a bye.
2021 Lamar Consolidated ISD Boys Basketball Invitational
Saturday, Dec. 4
Platinum Bracket
11:30 a.m. - Foster vs. Cy-Ranch (Fulshear Competition Gym)
3 p.m. - Marshall vs. Cy-Ridge (Fulshear Competition Gym)
Gold bracket
10 a.m. - George Ranch vs. North Shore (Terry Competition Gym)
1 p.m. - Bush vs. Ridge Point (Terry Competition Gym)
Silver bracket
1 p.m. - Terry vs. Columbia (Fulshear Competition Gym)
Bronze Bracket
11:30 a.m. - Fulshear vs. Randle (Terry Competition Gym)
Austin Lady Bulldogs to play in gold championship
Fort Bend teams will be competing for the championships at the 2021 Lamar Consolidated ISD Girls Basketball Invitational.
In the gold bracket, Austin will play Manvel for the championship. Tomball Memorial and Alief Taylor will play for the third-place title. Travis and Cy-Springs will play for fifth place, while George Ranch will play Victoria East for seventh place.
Fulshear and Foster will play for the silver championship. Dawson and Jersey Village battle for the third-place title. Elsik and Crosby tangle for fifth place and Lamar Consolidated and Alvin will play for seventh place.
In the bronze bracket, Klein will play Tomball for the championship in the bronze bracket, while Terry will play Clements for the third-place. Cy-Park and Willowridge battle for fifth place, while Randle and Jersey Village JV plays for seventh place on Saturday.
2021 Lamar Consolidated ISD Girls Basketball Invitational
Gold bracket
3 p.m. - Third-place game - Tomball Memorial vs. Alief Taylor (Randle Competition Gym)
3 p.m. - Seventh-place game - George Ranch vs. Victoria East (Randle Auxiliary Gym)
4:30 p.m. - First-place game - Austin vs. Manvel (Randle Competition Gym)
4:30 p.m. - Fifth-place game - Cy-Springs vs. Travis (Randle Auxiliary Gym)
Silver bracket
Noon - Third-place game - Dawson vs. Jersey Village (Randle Competition Gym)
Noon - Seventh-place game - Alvin vs. Crosby (Randle Auxiliary Gym)
1:30 p.m. - First-place game - Fulshear vs. Foster (Randle Competition Gym)
1:30 p.m. - Fifth-place game - Elsik vs. Crosby (Randle Auxiliary Gym)
Bronze Bracket
9 a.m. - Third-place game - Terry vs. Clements (Randle Competition Gym)
9 a.m. - Seventh-place game - Randle vs. Jersey Village JV (Randle Auxiliary Gym)
10:30 a.m. - First-place game - Kelin vs. Tomball (Randle Competition Gym)
10:30 a.m. - Fifth-place game - Cy-Park vs. Willowridge (Randle Auxiliary Gym)
