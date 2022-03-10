 Skip to main content
High school baseball

Fort Bend teams host baseball tournament over the weekend

At the ready

High School Baseball; Foster Falcons v Dulles Vikings; Foster High School; Rosenberg, TX; March 4, 2022; Taormina Photography

Five Fort Bend ISD campuses will be hosting two baseball tournaments this weekend. Clements and Ridge Point is hosting the Ranger-Panther Tournament, while Austin, Dulles and Kempner host the Fort Bend ISD tournament.

The Ranger-Panther tournament field included Fulshear, Katy Paetow, Clute Brazoswood and Cypress Springs.

The FBISD tournament includes Angleton, Aldine Davis, Katy Jordan, Katy Taylor, Pasadena, Mayde Creek, Spring Woods, Huntsville and Houston Heights.

2022 Ranger-Panther 2021 Varsity Baseball Tournament

Thursday, March 10

Frankie Field

11 a.m. — Clements vs. Paetow

1:30 p.m. — Fulshear at Paetow

4 p.m. — Clements vs. Fulshear

Ridge Point HS

11 a.m. — Ridge Point vs. Brazoswood

1:30 p.m. — Ridge Point vs. Cy-Springs

Friday, March 11

Frankie Field

11 a.m. — Clements vs. Brazoswood

1:30 p.m. — Clements vs. Cy-Springs

Ridge Point HS

11 a.m. — Ridge Point vs. Fulshear

1:30 p.m. — Ridge Point vs. Katy Paetow

4 p.m. — Brazoswood vs. Katy Paetow

Saturday, March 12

Frankie Field

11 a.m. — Clements vs. Ridge Point

1 p.m. — Fulshear vs. Cy-Springs

2022 Fort Bend ISD Varsity Baseball

Thursday, Mar. 10

Kempner HS

1 p.m. — Angleton vs. Katy Taylor

3:30 p.m. — Katy Taylor vs. Aldine Davis

6 p.m. —Kempner vs. Aldine Davis

Austin HS

1 p.m. — Katy Jordan vs. Pasadena

3:30 p.m. — Austin vs. Mayde Creek

6 p.m. — Austin vs. Katy Jordan

Dulles

1 p.m. — Huntsville vs. Springs Woods

3:30 p.m. — Huntsville vs. Heights

6 p.m. — Dulles vs. Heights

Friday, Mar. 11

Austin HS

10:30 a.m. — Mayde Creek vs. Springs Woods

1 p.m. — Pasadena vs. Katy Taylor

3:30 p.m. — Katy Taylor vs. Heights

6 p.m. — Austin vs. Aldine Davis

Dulles HS

1 p.m. — Huntsville vs. Katy Jordan

3:30 p.m. — Dulles vs. Katy Jordan

6 p.m. — Dulles vs. Huntsville

Saturday, Mar. 12

Kempner HS

10:30 a.m. — Heights vs. Katy Jordan

1 p.m. — Kempner vs. Spring Woods

4 p.m. — Kempner vs. Mayde Creek

Austin HS

10:30 a.m. — Angleton vs. Pasadena

1 p.m. — Austin vs. Angleton

Dulles HS

10:30 a.m. — Katy Taylor vs. Huntsville

1 p.m. — Dulles vs. Aldine Davis

