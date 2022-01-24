 Skip to main content
Fort Bend Sports Schedule — Week of January 24, 2022

  • 0
The following are the Fort Bend area high school athletic programs' schedule for the week of Jan. 24: 

Monday, January 24 

Baseball 

Scrimmage 

Fort Bend Christian vs. West Houston Thunder, 4:30 p.m. 

Golf 

Fulshear boys at Clements Tournament, Quail Valley GC, 8 a.m. 

Fulshear girls at Pearland Tournament, Golfcrest CC, 8 a.m.

Kempner boys at Clements Tournament, Quail Valley GC, 8 a.m.

Marshall boys at Clements Tournament, Quail Valley GC, 8 a.m. 

Terry at Clements Tournament, Quail Valley GC, 8 a.m. 

East Bernard boys at Sweeny Tournament, Wilderness GC, 8:30 a.m. 

Soccer - boys 

TAPPS Division 2 District 5

Fort Bend Christian vs. The Woodlands Christian, 7 p.m. 

Soccer - girls 

TAPPS Division 2 District 5

Fort Bend Christian vs. The Woodlands Christian, 4:30 p.m. 

Non-district 

Needville vs. Giddings, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 25 

Basketball - boys

District 20-6A 

Austin at Travis, 7 p.m. 

Bush at Dulles, 7 p.m.

Clements at Ridge Point, 7 p.m. 

George Ranch at Elkins, 7:30 p.m. 

District 24-5A 

Fulshear vs. Willowridge, 7 p.m. 

Kempner at Marshall, 7 p.m. 

Lamar Consolidated vs. Angleton, 7 p.m. 

Terry vs. Hightower, 7 p.m. 

District 25-4A 

Needville vs. Brazosport, 6:30 p.m.

Stafford at Sweeny, 7:30 p.m.  

District 24-3A 

Brazos at East Bernard, 7:30 p.m. 

TAPPS 5A District 5 

Fort Bend Christian vs. British School, 7:30 p.m. 

Basketball - girls 

District 20-6A 

Austin vs. Travis, 5:30 p.m. 

Bush vs. Dulles, 7 p.m. 

Clements at Ridge Point, 5:30 p.m. 

George Ranch vs. Elkins, 5:30 p.m. 

District 24-5A 

Fulshear at Willowridge, 7 p.m. 

Kempner vs. Marshall, 5:30 p.m. 

Lamar Consolidated at Angleton, 7 p.m.

Terry at Hightower, 7 p.m. 

District 25-4A 

Needville at Brazosport, 6:30 p.m. 

Stafford vs. Sweeny, 5 p.m. 

District 24-3A 

Brazos at East Bernard, 6:15 p.m. 

Soccer - boys 

District 20-6A 

Austin vs. Ridge Point, 7:30 p.m. 

Bush vs. Elkins, 7:30 p.m. 

Clements vs. Dulles, 7:30 p.m. 

George Ranch vs. Travis, 7:30 p.m. 

District 24-5A 

Foster vs. Kempner, 7:15 p.m. 

Lamar Consolidated vs. Hightower, 7:30 p.m. 

Terry vs. Foster, 7:15 p.m. 

Willowridge at Angleton, 7:15 p.m. 

Soccer - girls 

District 20-6A 

Austin at Ridge Point, 7:15 p.m. 

Bush at Elkins, 7:15 p.m. 

Clements at Dulles, 7:15 p.m. 

George Ranch at Travis, 7:15 p.m. 

District 24-5A 

Fulshear at Kempner, 7:15 p.m. 

Lamar Consolidated at Hightower, 7 p.m. 

Terry at Foster, 7:30 p.m. 

Willowridge vs. Angleton, 7 p.m. 

Non-district 

Stafford vs. Palacios, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 26

Golf 

East Bernard girls at Wilderness GC, 8:30 a.m. 

Wrestling 

George Ranch Senior Night Meet, 5 p.m. 

Lamar Consolidated at Clear Springs Meet, 4 p.m.

Thursday, January 27

Baseball 

Scrimmage

Fort Bend Christian vs. HCYA, 4:30 p.m. 

Soccer - boys 

TAPPS Division 2 District 5

Fort Bend Christian at Lutheran South, 7 p.m. 

Soccer - girls 

TAPPS Division 2 District 5

Fort Bend Christian at Lutheran South, 4:30 p.m. 

Swimming and diving 

District 20-6A diving championship, LCISD Natatorium, 2 p.m. 

District 24-5A diving championship, LCISD Natatorium, 2 p.m. 

Track and field 

George Ranch at Cy-Springs Meet, 4 p.m. 

Wrestling 

Foster at Katy Jordan, 7 p.m. 

Terry at Klein Collins, 5 p.m.

Friday, January 28 

Basketball - boys 

District 20-6A 

Austin vs. Ridge Point, 7 p.m. 

Bush vs. Elkins, 7 p.m. 

Clements vs. Dulles, 7 p.m. 

George Ranch vs. Travis, 7:30 p.m. 

District 24-5A 

Foster at Kempner, 7 p.m. 

Fulshear at Angleton, 7 p.m. 

Hightower vs. Marshall, 7 p.m. 

Terry at Willowridge, 7 p.m. 

District 25-4A 

Stafford vs. Bay City, 6:30 p.m. 

District 24-3A 

Brazos vs. Danbury, 7:30 p.m. 

East Bernard at Van Vleck, 7:30 p.m. 

TAPPS 5A District 5

Fort Bend Christian vs. Cristo Rey, 7:30 p.m. 

Basketball - girls

District 20-6A 

Austin at Ridge Point, 5:30 p.m. 

Bush at Elkins, 7 p.m. 

Clements at Dulles, 6 p.m. 

George Ranch at Travis, 7:30 p.m. 

District 24-5A 

Fulshear vs. Angleton, 7 p.m. 

Foster vs. Kempner, 7 p.m.

Hightower at Marshall, 7 p.m.  

Terry vs. Willowridge, 6 p.m.  

District 25-4A

Stafford at Bay City, 6:15 p.m. 

District 24-3A 

Brazos vs. Danbury, 6:15 p.m. 

East Bernard at Van Vleck, 6:15 p.m. 

TAPPS 5A District 5

Fort Bend Christian vs. Cristo Rey, 5:30 p.m. 

Non-district

Needville at Sealy, 7:15 p.m. 

Golf 

Clements at The Woodlands Tournament, 8 a.m. 

Soccer - boys 

District 20-6A 

Bush at Travis, 7:30 p.m. 

Clements at Elkins, 7:30 p.m. 

Dulles vs. Ridge Point, 7;15 p.m. 

George Ranch at Austin, 7:30 p.m. 

District 24-5A 

Foster vs. Marshall, 7:30 p.m. 

Fulshear at Hightower, 7:15 p.m. 

Lamar Consolidated at Willowridge, 7:30 p.m. 

Terry at Kempner, 7:15 p.m. 

Soccer - girls 

District 20-6A 

Bush vs. Travis, 7:30 p.m. 

Clements vs. Elkins, 7:15 p.m. 

Dulles at Ridge Point, 7:30 p.m. 

George Ranch vs. Austin, 7:15 p.m. 

District 24-5A 

Foster vs. Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Fulshear vs. Hightower, 7:15 p.m.  

Lamar Consolidated vs. Willowridge, 7 p.m. 

Terry vs. Kempner, 7:15 p.m. 

Swimming and diving 

District 20-6A swimming championship, LCISD Natatorium, 2 p.m. 

Tennis 

Foster at Kim Enocksen Invitational, Humble HS, 7 a.m. 

Lamar Consolidated at Brazosport Tournament, 8 a.m. 

Ridge Point at Kim Enocksen Invitational, Humble HS, 7 a.m.  

Terry at Brazosport Tournament, 8 a.m. 

Travis at Kim Enocksen Invitational, Humble HS, 7 a.m.  

Needville at Brazosport Tournament, 8 a.m. 

East Bernard at Brazosport Tournament, 8 a.m.

Wrestling 

George Ranch at Morton Ranch Quad-meet, 5 p.m.  

 Saturday, January 29

Basketball - boys 

TAPPS 5A District 5

Fort Bend Christian at Houston Christian, 7:30 p.m. 

Golf 

Clements at The Woodlands Tournament, 8 a.m. 

Softball 

Scrimmage 

Elkins at Manvel/Clear Brook, 11:30 a.m.

Foster vs. Brazoswood, 10 a.m. 

Fulshear vs. Fort Bend Christian, 10 a.m. 

Hightower vs. Nimitz, noon 

Lamar Consolidated at Dekaney, noon

Ridge Point vs. Dobie/Victoria West, TBA 

Terry vs. Austin, 11:30 a.m. 

Travis vs. Seven Lakes, 11:30 a.m.

Willowridge at Alief Elisk/Cleveland, noon  

Brazos vs. Burton, 10 a.m. 

Swimming and diving 

District 24-5A swimming championship, LCISD Natatorium, 2 p.m. 

Tennis 

Foster at Kim Enocksen Invitational, Humble HS, 7 a.m.

Ridge Point at Kim Enocksen Invitational, Humble HS, 7 a.m.  

Travis at Kim Enocksen Invitational, Humble HS, 7 a.m.  

Track and field 

Lamar Consolidated at Varsity meet, Butler Stadium, TBA 

Wrestling 

Foster at Spartan Classic, Seven Lakes HS, 8 a.m. 

Lamar Consolidated at Sam Houston Tournament, 10 a.m. 

Terry at Last Chance Invite, Cy-Ridge HS, 8 a.m. 

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

