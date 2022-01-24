Fort Bend Sports Schedule — Week of January 24, 2022

The following are the Fort Bend area high school athletic programs' schedule for the week of Jan. 24:
Monday, January 24
Baseball
Scrimmage
Fort Bend Christian vs. West Houston Thunder, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Fulshear boys at Clements Tournament, Quail Valley GC, 8 a.m.
Fulshear girls at Pearland Tournament, Golfcrest CC, 8 a.m.
Kempner boys at Clements Tournament, Quail Valley GC, 8 a.m.
Marshall boys at Clements Tournament, Quail Valley GC, 8 a.m.
Terry at Clements Tournament, Quail Valley GC, 8 a.m.
East Bernard boys at Sweeny Tournament, Wilderness GC, 8:30 a.m.
Soccer - boys
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian vs. The Woodlands Christian, 7 p.m.
Soccer - girls
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian vs. The Woodlands Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Non-district
Needville vs. Giddings, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, January 25
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Austin at Travis, 7 p.m.
Bush at Dulles, 7 p.m.
Clements at Ridge Point, 7 p.m.
George Ranch at Elkins, 7:30 p.m.
District 24-5A
Fulshear vs. Willowridge, 7 p.m.
Kempner at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated vs. Angleton, 7 p.m.
Terry vs. Hightower, 7 p.m.
District 25-4A
Needville vs. Brazosport, 6:30 p.m.
Stafford at Sweeny, 7:30 p.m.
District 24-3A
Brazos at East Bernard, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS 5A District 5
Fort Bend Christian vs. British School, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Austin vs. Travis, 5:30 p.m.
Bush vs. Dulles, 7 p.m.
Clements at Ridge Point, 5:30 p.m.
George Ranch vs. Elkins, 5:30 p.m.
District 24-5A
Fulshear at Willowridge, 7 p.m.
Kempner vs. Marshall, 5:30 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated at Angleton, 7 p.m.
Terry at Hightower, 7 p.m.
District 25-4A
Needville at Brazosport, 6:30 p.m.
Stafford vs. Sweeny, 5 p.m.
District 24-3A
Brazos at East Bernard, 6:15 p.m.
Soccer - boys
District 20-6A
Austin vs. Ridge Point, 7:30 p.m.
Bush vs. Elkins, 7:30 p.m.
Clements vs. Dulles, 7:30 p.m.
George Ranch vs. Travis, 7:30 p.m.
District 24-5A
Foster vs. Kempner, 7:15 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated vs. Hightower, 7:30 p.m.
Terry vs. Foster, 7:15 p.m.
Willowridge at Angleton, 7:15 p.m.
Soccer - girls
District 20-6A
Austin at Ridge Point, 7:15 p.m.
Bush at Elkins, 7:15 p.m.
Clements at Dulles, 7:15 p.m.
George Ranch at Travis, 7:15 p.m.
District 24-5A
Fulshear at Kempner, 7:15 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated at Hightower, 7 p.m.
Terry at Foster, 7:30 p.m.
Willowridge vs. Angleton, 7 p.m.
Non-district
Stafford vs. Palacios, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, January 26
Golf
East Bernard girls at Wilderness GC, 8:30 a.m.
Wrestling
George Ranch Senior Night Meet, 5 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated at Clear Springs Meet, 4 p.m.
Thursday, January 27
Baseball
Scrimmage
Fort Bend Christian vs. HCYA, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer - boys
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian at Lutheran South, 7 p.m.
Soccer - girls
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian at Lutheran South, 4:30 p.m.
Swimming and diving
District 20-6A diving championship, LCISD Natatorium, 2 p.m.
District 24-5A diving championship, LCISD Natatorium, 2 p.m.
Track and field
George Ranch at Cy-Springs Meet, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Foster at Katy Jordan, 7 p.m.
Terry at Klein Collins, 5 p.m.
Friday, January 28
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Austin vs. Ridge Point, 7 p.m.
Bush vs. Elkins, 7 p.m.
Clements vs. Dulles, 7 p.m.
George Ranch vs. Travis, 7:30 p.m.
District 24-5A
Foster at Kempner, 7 p.m.
Fulshear at Angleton, 7 p.m.
Hightower vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.
Terry at Willowridge, 7 p.m.
District 25-4A
Stafford vs. Bay City, 6:30 p.m.
District 24-3A
Brazos vs. Danbury, 7:30 p.m.
East Bernard at Van Vleck, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS 5A District 5
Fort Bend Christian vs. Cristo Rey, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Austin at Ridge Point, 5:30 p.m.
Bush at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Clements at Dulles, 6 p.m.
George Ranch at Travis, 7:30 p.m.
District 24-5A
Fulshear vs. Angleton, 7 p.m.
Foster vs. Kempner, 7 p.m.
Hightower at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Terry vs. Willowridge, 6 p.m.
District 25-4A
Stafford at Bay City, 6:15 p.m.
District 24-3A
Brazos vs. Danbury, 6:15 p.m.
East Bernard at Van Vleck, 6:15 p.m.
TAPPS 5A District 5
Fort Bend Christian vs. Cristo Rey, 5:30 p.m.
Non-district
Needville at Sealy, 7:15 p.m.
Golf
Clements at The Woodlands Tournament, 8 a.m.
Soccer - boys
District 20-6A
Bush at Travis, 7:30 p.m.
Clements at Elkins, 7:30 p.m.
Dulles vs. Ridge Point, 7;15 p.m.
George Ranch at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
District 24-5A
Foster vs. Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Fulshear at Hightower, 7:15 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated at Willowridge, 7:30 p.m.
Terry at Kempner, 7:15 p.m.
Soccer - girls
District 20-6A
Bush vs. Travis, 7:30 p.m.
Clements vs. Elkins, 7:15 p.m.
Dulles at Ridge Point, 7:30 p.m.
George Ranch vs. Austin, 7:15 p.m.
District 24-5A
Foster vs. Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Fulshear vs. Hightower, 7:15 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated vs. Willowridge, 7 p.m.
Terry vs. Kempner, 7:15 p.m.
Swimming and diving
District 20-6A swimming championship, LCISD Natatorium, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Foster at Kim Enocksen Invitational, Humble HS, 7 a.m.
Lamar Consolidated at Brazosport Tournament, 8 a.m.
Ridge Point at Kim Enocksen Invitational, Humble HS, 7 a.m.
Terry at Brazosport Tournament, 8 a.m.
Travis at Kim Enocksen Invitational, Humble HS, 7 a.m.
Needville at Brazosport Tournament, 8 a.m.
East Bernard at Brazosport Tournament, 8 a.m.
Wrestling
George Ranch at Morton Ranch Quad-meet, 5 p.m.
Saturday, January 29
Basketball - boys
TAPPS 5A District 5
Fort Bend Christian at Houston Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Clements at The Woodlands Tournament, 8 a.m.
Softball
Scrimmage
Elkins at Manvel/Clear Brook, 11:30 a.m.
Foster vs. Brazoswood, 10 a.m.
Fulshear vs. Fort Bend Christian, 10 a.m.
Hightower vs. Nimitz, noon
Lamar Consolidated at Dekaney, noon
Ridge Point vs. Dobie/Victoria West, TBA
Terry vs. Austin, 11:30 a.m.
Travis vs. Seven Lakes, 11:30 a.m.
Willowridge at Alief Elisk/Cleveland, noon
Brazos vs. Burton, 10 a.m.
Swimming and diving
District 24-5A swimming championship, LCISD Natatorium, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Foster at Kim Enocksen Invitational, Humble HS, 7 a.m.
Ridge Point at Kim Enocksen Invitational, Humble HS, 7 a.m.
Travis at Kim Enocksen Invitational, Humble HS, 7 a.m.
Track and field
Lamar Consolidated at Varsity meet, Butler Stadium, TBA
Wrestling
Foster at Spartan Classic, Seven Lakes HS, 8 a.m.
Lamar Consolidated at Sam Houston Tournament, 10 a.m.
Terry at Last Chance Invite, Cy-Ridge HS, 8 a.m.
