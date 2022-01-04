Fort Bend sports roundup - Monday, Jan 3

Boys Soccer - Non-district
Foster 3, Shadow Creek 0
The Falcons opened the 2022 season with a win at Shadow Creek on Monday, 3-0. Zac Griffith, Nick Arellano and Milton Sierra scored the goals for Foster. Zeke Cerda kept a clean sheet in the net for the Falcons.
Foster (1-0) will play in the Baytown Ranger Classic this weekend.
Kingwood Park 2, Fulshear 1
The Chargers lost a road game Monday to reigning 5A state finalist Kingwood Park Monday, 2-1. Fulshear was able to tie the game in the second half, but a rebound shot attempt by the Panthers proved to be a winner.
Fulshear (0-1) will play in the Katy Mojo Tournament over the weekend.
Seven Lakes 10, Clements 0
The Rangers opened the season with a 10-0 loss at Seven Lakes Monday. Clements (0-1) will play in the Katy Mojo Tournament this weekend.
Hastings 1, George Ranch 0
The Longhorns lost a home game Monday with a goal in the final six minutes by Hastings. George Ranch (0-1) will play in the Alief Tournament this weekend, including a rematch against Hastings.
Paetow 2, Travis 1
The Tigers lost a road game at Paetow Monday, 2-1. Travis scored its lone goal in the second half.
Travis (0-1) will host International Leadership of Texas Katy Westpark on Friday.
Deer Park 3, Elkins 0
The Knights lost a home game against Deer Park Monday, 3-0. Elkins (0-1) will play at Stratford on Friday.
Girls Soccer - Non-district
Katy Taylor 5, Austin 0
The Lady Bulldogs were shut out on Monday at home against Katy Taylor, 5-0. Austin (0-1)
Katy Tompkins 3, Foster 0
The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 at Katy Tompkins on Monday. Foster (0-1) will play in the Waller tournament over the weekend.
Maybe Creek 3, Kempner 2
Kempner lost a road game against Mayde Creek on Monday, 3-2. The Lady Cougars’ scoring came from sophomores Elizabeth Boo Werts and Chloe Dillahunty.
Kempner (0-1) will play in the Greater Houston Cup over the weekend.
Bellaire 3, Travis 2
The Lady Tigers lost a home game Monday against Bellaire, 3-2. The Lady Cardinals collected goals from juniors Anneliese Switzer (2) and Chloe Adame.
Travis (0-1) will play in the College Station Classic over the weekend.
Needville 7, Rockport-Fulton 1
The Lady Jays jumped on Rockport-Fulton early Monday for a road win, 7-1. Needville scored three goals in the first eight minutes of the game. Arianna Hurley collected two goals with two assists. Mia Guillen added two Goals, while Jayleen Aguirre scored two goals. Jensen McKeller recorded one goal and two assists, while Ari Franco had one assist.
Needville (1-0) will play in the Waller Tournament over the weekend.
