High school softball

Fort Bend softball regional semifinals playoff pairings

Brahmarettes

High School Softball; Lamar Mustangs v East Bernard Brahmas; Lamar High School; Rosenberg, TX; March 5, 2022; Taormina Photography

The following are the Fort Bend regional semifinals softball playoffs pairings:

East Bernard Brahmarettes (29-5) vs. Franklin Lady Lions (32-3)

Region III-3A semifinals playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m., Navasota High School, Natasota, TX
  • Game 2 - Friday, May 20, 7 p.m., Navasota High School, Natasota, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 14, 7 p.m., Navasota High School, Natasota, TX

