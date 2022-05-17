Fort Bend softball regional semifinals playoff pairings

The following are the Fort Bend regional semifinals softball playoffs pairings:
East Bernard Brahmarettes (29-5) vs. Franklin Lady Lions (32-3)
Region III-3A semifinals playoffs - 3-game series
- Game 1 - Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m., Navasota High School, Natasota, TX
- Game 2 - Friday, May 20, 7 p.m., Navasota High School, Natasota, TX
- Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 14, 7 p.m., Navasota High School, Natasota, TX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.