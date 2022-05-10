 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school softball

Fort Bend softball regional quarterfinals playoff pairings

  • 0
Locked in

Locked in

High School Softball; George Ranch Longhorns v Needville Bluejays; GRHS; Richmond, Texas; March 3, 2022

The following are the Fort Bend regional quarterfinals softball playoffs pairings:

George Ranch Longhorns (20-12) vs. Seven Lakes Lady Spartans (20-10)

Region III-6A quarterfinals playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Thursday, March 12, 7 p.m., Seven Lakes HS, Katy, TX
  • Game 2 - Friday, May 13, 6 p.m., George Ranch HS, Richmond, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m., George Ranch HS, Richmond, TX 

Foster Lady Falcons (30-5) vs. Santa Fe Lady Indians (28-4)

Region III-5A quarterfinals playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, March 13, 7 p.m., Shadow Creek HS, Pearland, TX
  • Game 2 - Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m., Shadow Creek HS, Pearland, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Monday, May 16, 7 p.m., Shadow Creek HS, Pearland, TX

East Bernard Brahmarettes (27-5) vs. New Waverly Lady Bulldogs (24-6)

Region III-3A quarterfinals playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., Waller High School, Waller, TX
  • Game 2 - Saturday, May 14, 6 p.m., Waller High School, Waller, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 14, 30 minutes after Game 2, Waller High School, Waller, TX

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription