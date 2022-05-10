Fort Bend softball regional quarterfinals playoff pairings

High School Softball; George Ranch Longhorns v Needville Bluejays; GRHS; Richmond, Texas; March 3, 2022
The following are the Fort Bend regional quarterfinals softball playoffs pairings:
George Ranch Longhorns (20-12) vs. Seven Lakes Lady Spartans (20-10)
Region III-6A quarterfinals playoffs - 3-game series
- Game 1 - Thursday, March 12, 7 p.m., Seven Lakes HS, Katy, TX
- Game 2 - Friday, May 13, 6 p.m., George Ranch HS, Richmond, TX
- Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m., George Ranch HS, Richmond, TX
Foster Lady Falcons (30-5) vs. Santa Fe Lady Indians (28-4)
Region III-5A quarterfinals playoffs - 3-game series
- Game 1 - Friday, March 13, 7 p.m., Shadow Creek HS, Pearland, TX
- Game 2 - Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m., Shadow Creek HS, Pearland, TX
- Game 3 (If necessary) - Monday, May 16, 7 p.m., Shadow Creek HS, Pearland, TX
East Bernard Brahmarettes (27-5) vs. New Waverly Lady Bulldogs (24-6)
Region III-3A quarterfinals playoffs - 3-game series
- Game 1 - Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., Waller High School, Waller, TX
- Game 2 - Saturday, May 14, 6 p.m., Waller High School, Waller, TX
- Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 14, 30 minutes after Game 2, Waller High School, Waller, TX
