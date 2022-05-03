Fort Bend softball area playoff pairings

High School Softball; Foster Falcons v Milby Buffs; Foster Field; Rosenberg, TX; April 27, 2022; Taormina Photography
The following are the Fort Bend area softball playoffs pairings:
George Ranch Longhorns (17-10) vs. Bellaire Lady Cardinals (17-4)
Region III-6A area playoffs - 3-game series
- Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., Mayde Creek HS, Katy, TX
- Game 2 - Saturday, May 7, noon, Mayde Creek HS, Katy, TX
- Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 30 minutes after Game 2, Mayde Creek HS, Katy, TX
Foster Lady Falcons (29-5) vs. Barbers Hill Lady Eagles (27-6)
Region III-5A area playoffs - 1-game series
- Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., Dawson HS, Pearland, TX
Fulshear Chargers (21-11) vs. Santa Fe Lady Indians (27-4)
Region III-5A area playoffs - 1-game series
- Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., Alvin HS, Alvin, TX
Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs (17-11) vs. Friendswood (27-6)
Region III-5A area playoffs - 1-game series
- Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 7 p.m., Shadow Creek HS, Pearland, TX
Needville Lady Jays (20-9-1) vs. Boerne Lady Greyhounds (26-5)
Region IV-4A area playoffs- 3-game series
- Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 7 p.m., La Grange HS, La Grange, TX
- Game 2 -Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m., La Grange HS, La Grange, TX
- Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 30 minutes after Game 2, La Grange HS, La Grange, TX
East Bernard Brahmarettes (25-4) vs. Huntington Devilettes (16-5-1)
Region III-3A area playoffs - 3-game series
- Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., Splendora High School, Splendora, TX
- Game 2 - Saturday, May 7, Noon, Splendora High School, Splendora, TX
- Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 30 minutes after Game 2, Splendora High School, Splendora, TX
