High school softball

Fort Bend softball area playoff pairings

Falcon Pride

Falcon Pride

High School Softball; Foster Falcons v Milby Buffs; Foster Field; Rosenberg, TX; April 27, 2022; Taormina Photography

The following are the Fort Bend area softball playoffs pairings:

George Ranch Longhorns (17-10) vs. Bellaire Lady Cardinals (17-4)

Region III-6A area playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., Mayde Creek HS, Katy, TX
  • Game 2 - Saturday, May 7, noon, Mayde Creek HS, Katy, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 30 minutes after Game 2, Mayde Creek HS, Katy, TX

Foster Lady Falcons (29-5) vs. Barbers Hill Lady Eagles (27-6)

Region III-5A area playoffs - 1-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., Dawson HS, Pearland, TX

Fulshear Chargers (21-11) vs. Santa Fe Lady Indians (27-4)

Region III-5A area playoffs - 1-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., Alvin HS, Alvin, TX 

Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs (17-11) vs. Friendswood (27-6)

Region III-5A area playoffs - 1-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 7 p.m., Shadow Creek HS, Pearland, TX

Needville Lady Jays (20-9-1) vs. Boerne Lady Greyhounds (26-5)

Region IV-4A area playoffs- 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 7 p.m., La Grange HS, La Grange, TX
  • Game 2 -Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m., La Grange HS, La Grange, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 30 minutes after Game 2, La Grange HS, La Grange, TX

East Bernard Brahmarettes (25-4) vs. Huntington Devilettes (16-5-1)

Region III-3A area playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., Splendora High School, Splendora, TX
  • Game 2 - Saturday, May 7, Noon, Splendora High School, Splendora, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 30 minutes after Game 2, Splendora High School, Splendora, TX

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

