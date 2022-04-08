Fort Bend soccer teams prepare to make history at regional tournaments

The UIL regional soccer tournaments this weekend will be filled with Fort Bend Area teams. Here is a closer look at each game
Region III-6A
Ridge Point Lady Panthers (24-0-0) vs. Atascocita Lady Eagles (17-5-2)
Friday, April 8, 2022, 12:30 p.m., Deer Park ISD's Clyde Abshier Stadium, Deer Park, TX
The Lady Panthers survived a shootout with Seven Lakes to face Atascocita Friday at Deer Park ISD's Abshier Stadium.
The Lady Eagles had a similar road with wins over Pasadena Memorial (3-1) and Clear Lake (2-1) before needing a shootout win over Kingwood (6-5) to get to Round 4.
Atascocita reached the regional semifinals in 2019 before losing to Katy Tompkins in the shootout.
The Ridge Point-Atascocita winner will play the victor of the Stratford Beaumont West Brook.
Region III-5A
Foster Lady Falcons (23-3-1) vs. Magnolia Lady Bulldogs (22-1-2)
Friday, April 8, 2022, 11 a.m., Humble ISD's George Turner Stadium, Humble, TX
For the second year in a row, the Foster Lady Falcons have earned a spot in the Region III-5A semifinals and once again, the Magnolia Lady Bulldogs await them.
Magnolia defeated Foster 4-0 last year, before losing to Friendswood 1-0 in the regional finals. Head coach Sabrina Wilmot admitted that the team let their foot off the game once Magnolia took the lead last year at Cy-Falls High School.
"Last year's game with Magnolia left a bad taste in our mouths," Wilmot said. "I think this team is determined more than ever seek revenge and walk about with a win on Friday."
The Falcons will be fully rested ahead of the rematch against Magnolia after physical matches against Barbers Hill and Santa Fe.
"I think this week off has been a positive for the team," Wilmot said. "We got banged up in the Barbers Hill game and didn't have time to recover before we had to play Santa Fe fully. This week's extra time has given the girls time to recover and refuel for the regional tournament."
Magnolia's story is similar to last year. The Lady Bulldogs were the 19-5A champions before getting big wins over Porter (4-0) and Kingwood Park (4-0). Magnolia did stumble in the area round with a shootout win over Pflugerville Weiss.
The winner of the Foster-Magnolia game will play the winner of the Pflugerville Hendrickson and Friendswood game.
Region III-5A
Kempner Cougars (20-2-1) vs. Northeast Early College (12-7-4)
Friday, April 8, 2022, 4 p.m., Humble ISD's George Turner Stadium, Humble, TX
Kempner is supposed to be at the regional tournament; the maroon squad was one of the region's eight district champions. But the Cougars' opponent on Friday at Humble ISD's Turner Stadium shouldn't be there. Austin Northeast Early College was the third-place team in District 17-5A. The Riders defeated top-ranked Katy Paetow along with Pflugerville Hendrickson and College Station to reach Round 4. All three of the games for Northeast have ended in overtime or penalty kicks.
The names to know for Northeast are senior Richard Neighmond and junior Alan Garcia. Both players have accounted for a goal and an assist in the Raiders' limited scoring during the three-game playoff stretch.
Northeast will face a stout Kempner defense that has averaged less than a goal allowed per game this season. The Cougars have allowed only one goal through three playoff games.
Foster Falcons (17-5-2) vs. Katy Jordan Warriors (16-6-2)
Friday, April 8, 2022, 6 p.m., Humble ISD's George Turner Stadium, Humble, TX
The second game at the Region III-5A boys soccer tournament will feature two teams separated by eight miles. Katy ISD's school, Jordan, is located in Fulshear and is closer to Foster than the Falcons' sister school Fulshear High School.
The two teams will play for the first time on Friday at Humble ISD's George Turner Stadium.
The rivalry is already brewing between the Falcons and the Warriors off the field.
"Many of the players know each other and play on club teams together," Foster head coach Robert Destefano said. "They were excited when they heard they would play them in the fourth round, so there is definitely a bit of a rivalry brewing."
But Destefano did note that a potential game against Kempner on Saturday was the real driving force for Foster.
"I don't think we need any other motivation than what we already have," Destefano said. "Getting a chance to play for the Region III-5A title against a possible district opponent is motivation enough."
Foster returns to the regional tournament after losing to Kingwood Park 4-1 in the regional semifinals. Kingwood Park did go on to win the state championship last year.
The Falcons will have a full crew for Friday's attempt to reach the regional finals for the first time in program history.
"We have had good practices leading up to our game," Destefano said. "Having a week to prepare has been helpful for us. We needed the rest.
"Jose Hernandez and Ivan Perez will be ready to go."
Jordan has defeated Lake Creek (1-0), Austin Crockett (2-1) and Pflugerville Weiss (3-1) to reach the regional tournament.
The Warriors' junior Hani Taan and sophomore Ryan Armijo have each scored two goals in Jordan's past two playoff matches.
Region III-4A
Stafford Spartans (18-5-4) vs. Mexia Black Cats (12-9)
Friday, April 8, 2022, 3 p.m., Katy ISD's Legacy Stadium, Katy, TX
The Stafford Spartans return to the regional tournament for the first time since 2019 Friday, against the Mexia Black Cats.
The game will kick off at 3 p.m. at Katy ISD's Legacy Stadium.
Head coach Ruben Perez has enjoyed the ride this year with the Spartans.
"Usually, the best part of seasons like this one is the journey," Perez said. "You don't realize it at the time, but all the times you fail or do something great within the season is all part of the magic.
"It's always special to be able to go back after the season is completed whether or not you accomplished all your goals and appreciate the journey and all that happened within the journey."
The Spartans will hope to improve on a 5-0 result against Palestine in the 2019 regional semifinals. But Stafford has plenty of firepower to do so.
Senior Aaron Maldonado is averaging a goal on 3.5 shots per game.
Maldonado and Spartans now face Mexia, that allowed 1.6 goals per game.
Mexia was the third-place finisher in District 17-4A behind La Vega and China Spring.
"Mexia brings in a lot of confidence as they have started peaking at the right time," Perez said. "They have several players who can shoot from many spots on the field.
"The momentum that they are coming in with is incredible. We need to try to slow Mexia down a little bit as our match begins."
Mexica has defeated Gatesville (2-1), La Grange (3-1) and Brookshire Royal (4-2) in the playoffs. The Black Cats are making their deepest run in program history.
Junior Hector Sanchez has led the Black Cats in scoring in the past two playoff games with three goals.
Both teams have played Brookshire Royal this season. Stafford tied the Falcons 2-2 at the Huffman Hargrave Tournament.
