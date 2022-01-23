Fort Bend soccer roundup: Clements outlast Ridge Point; Austin shuts out Travis

The following are the Fort Bend area soccer results from Friday, Jan. 21:
Soccer - boys
District 20-6A
Austin 2, Travis 1
The Bulldogs opened District 20-6A play with a win over Travis. Ethan Nguyen and Jose Colin each scored for Austin in the first half. Travis was able to close the margin with a second-half goal.
George Ranch 2, Elkins 0
In the district opener, George Ranch traveled to Missouri City and earned a 2-0 win over Elkins.
The Longhorn goals came from Edwin Avalos and Femi. Aden Swaminathan earned man of the match honors for George Ranch.
Jon Luke Harmeyer had six saves for the Knights in the loss.
Bush 2, Dulles 1
The Broncos were the aggressors on Friday in a 2-1 win against Dulles, earning seven corners and 16 fouls. The Vikings’ lone goal came from junior Waseem El Saadi. Freshman Julian Valencia had two shots on goal for Dulles, while senior Reese Ramsey had 13 saves.
Clements 5, Ridge Point 4
The Rangers won a shootout with Ridge Point, 5-4, Friday in Missouri City. Junior Chris McMeans and senior Ryan Boothe each had two goals for Clements. Senior Timothe Kroon had one goal. McMeans and sophomore Maesum Brito each had two assists, while Boothe added another. Senior Dylan Nguyen had four saves for Clements in goal.
Junior Garrett Gammons and senior Stefano Kotsonis scored two of the goals for Ridge Point.
Non-district
C.E. King 2, Foster 1
A last second goal on the road sank Foster Friday, 2-1 to C.E. King. Zac Griffith scored the Falcons’ lone goal on offense.
Lamar Consolidated 2, Waltrip 2
The Mustangs got a potential bi-district playoff preview Friday, hosting Houston Waltrip in a 2-2 tie. Both teams scored twice in the second off in the match at Mustang Stadium.
Soccer - girls
District 20-6A
Austin 4, Travis 0
The Lady Bulldogs earned a shutout victory Friday at home to open District 20-6A play, beating Travis 4-0.
Senior Madison McCoy had two goals, while junior Solae Young and freshman Laila Everhart each put the ball in the net once. Junior Gabby De Jesus had three assists.
Dulles 5, Bush 0
The Lady Vikings scored four goals in the second half to pull away from Bush, 5-0. Senior Aleida Ramos (2), senior Shreeja Thipireddy and junior Samantha Uschold each scored goals for Dulles. Uschold, senior Kate Soukup and freshman Alexandra Ortega recorded assists.
Ridge Point 4, Clements 0
The Lady Panthers shut out Clements to start 20-6A play Friday in Sugar Land, 4-0. Junior Zoe Main had two goals and an assist. Junior Charlotte Richardson and freshman Laurel Kelley each had a goal. Juniors Morgan Vinson and Hannah Warnken each had an assist.
Elkins 1, George Ranch 0
Freshman Madison Innis had the lone goal in Friday’s District 20-6A match between Elkins and George Ranch. The Lady Knights scored early with an assist from freshman Amelia Olowu.
District 24-5A
Kempner 2, Angleton 1
The Lady Cougars earned a home win against Angleton Friday with goals from Ava Baley and Angelica Velasquez. Senior Menya Bird added an assist.
Non-district
Waltrip 2, Needville 0
The Lady Jays dropped a non-district game Friday against 5A Houston Waltrip, 2-0. Junior Mikah Giles and senior Yasmyn Ochoa were in net for Needville.
