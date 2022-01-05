Fort Bend Scoreboard — Tuesday, January 4, 2022

The following are the basketball and soccer results from Tuesday, January 4:
Boys Basketball
District 24-5A
Foster 68, Willowridge 54
No. 12 Hightower 68, Kempner 47
No. 11 Marshall 86, Angleton 51
Terry 69, Lamar Cons. 67 (OT)
District 24-3A
East Bernard 49, Van Vleck 40
Danbury 69, Brazos 50
Non-district
El Campo 80, Needville 53
Girls Basketball
District 24-5A
Foster 62, Willowridge 31
Hightower 50, Kempner 23
Angleton 42, Marshall 13
Lamar Cons. 66, Terry 63
District 24-3A
East Bernard 53, Van Vleck 32
Danbury 43, Brazos 37
TAPPS 5A District 5
Fort Bend Christian 46, Cristo Rey 29
Boys Soccer
Non-district
Bush 4, Spring Woods 2
Girls Soccer
Non-district
Clear Brook 4, Dulles 1
Elkins 9, South Houston 0
Fulshear 2, Victoria West 0
George Ranch 5, Westside 1
Terry 2, Aldine 2
Willowridge 1, Madison 0 (forfeit)
Missing scores not reported.
