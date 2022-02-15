 Skip to main content
Fort Bend Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

The following are the basketball, soccer and softball scores from Tuesday, February 15, 2022:

Basketball - girls

Bi-district playoffs

Austin 63, Cinco Ranch 50

Tompkins 52, George Ranch 47 (OT)

Seven Lakes 58, Elkins 47

Fulshear 68, Houston Madison 34

East Bernard 48, Anderson-Shiro 36

Basketball - boys

District 20-6A

Elkins 46, Austin 30

Bush 51, Clements 48

Dulles 59, George Ranch 50

Travis 59, Ridge Point 55

District 24-5A

Marshall 70, Foster 60

Fulshear vs. Hightower (No score)

Lamar Consolidated vs. Willowridge (No score)

Terry 59, Kempner 55

District 25-4A

Columbia 65, Needville 55

Stafford 66, La Marque 53

District 24-3A

Van Vleck 54, Brazos 34

East Bernard vs. Harmony Discovery (No score)

Soccer - boys

District 20-6A

Austin 2, Clements 1

Travis 1, Dulles 0

Elkins vs. Ridge Point (No score)

George Ranch vs. Bush (No score)

District 24-5A

Foster (1), Angleton 0 (PK Win)

Kempner vs. Willowridge (No score)

Marshall 2, Lamar Consolidated 1

Fulshear (2), Terry 1 (4-2 PK)

Soccer - girls

District 20-6A

Austin 3, Clements 2

Dulles vs. Travis (No score)

Elkins at Ridge Point (No score)

George Ranch at Bush (No score)

District 24-5A

Foster (1), Angleton 0 (4-2 PK)

Fulshear vs. Terry (No score)

Kempner at Willowridge (No score)

Lamar Consolidated at Marshall (No score)

Softball

Non-district

Kempner 13, Austin 3

Morton Ranch 14, Clements 1

Dulles at Pearland (No score)

Shadow Creek 7, Elkins 3

Foster 11, Cinco Ranch 1

Brazoswood 3, Ridge Point 1

Fort Bend Christian 8, Terry 3

Spring Woods 11, Willowridge 4

Needville 15, Van Vleck 3

Brazos vs. Shiner (No score)

East Bernard at Columbus (No score)

Randle 17, Bush 0

