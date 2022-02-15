Fort Bend Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

The following are the basketball, soccer and softball scores from Tuesday, February 15, 2022:
Basketball - girls
Bi-district playoffs
Austin 63, Cinco Ranch 50
Tompkins 52, George Ranch 47 (OT)
Seven Lakes 58, Elkins 47
Fulshear 68, Houston Madison 34
East Bernard 48, Anderson-Shiro 36
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Elkins 46, Austin 30
Bush 51, Clements 48
Dulles 59, George Ranch 50
Travis 59, Ridge Point 55
District 24-5A
Marshall 70, Foster 60
Fulshear vs. Hightower (No score)
Lamar Consolidated vs. Willowridge (No score)
Terry 59, Kempner 55
District 25-4A
Columbia 65, Needville 55
Stafford 66, La Marque 53
District 24-3A
Van Vleck 54, Brazos 34
East Bernard vs. Harmony Discovery (No score)
Soccer - boys
District 20-6A
Austin 2, Clements 1
Travis 1, Dulles 0
Elkins vs. Ridge Point (No score)
George Ranch vs. Bush (No score)
District 24-5A
Foster (1), Angleton 0 (PK Win)
Kempner vs. Willowridge (No score)
Marshall 2, Lamar Consolidated 1
Fulshear (2), Terry 1 (4-2 PK)
Soccer - girls
District 20-6A
Austin 3, Clements 2
Dulles vs. Travis (No score)
Elkins at Ridge Point (No score)
George Ranch at Bush (No score)
District 24-5A
Foster (1), Angleton 0 (4-2 PK)
Fulshear vs. Terry (No score)
Kempner at Willowridge (No score)
Lamar Consolidated at Marshall (No score)
Softball
Non-district
Kempner 13, Austin 3
Morton Ranch 14, Clements 1
Dulles at Pearland (No score)
Shadow Creek 7, Elkins 3
Foster 11, Cinco Ranch 1
Brazoswood 3, Ridge Point 1
Fort Bend Christian 8, Terry 3
Spring Woods 11, Willowridge 4
Needville 15, Van Vleck 3
Brazos vs. Shiner (No score)
East Bernard at Columbus (No score)
Randle 17, Bush 0
