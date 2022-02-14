Fort Bend Scoreboard: Monday, February 14, 2022

The following are the basketball, soccer and softball scores from Monday, February 14, 2022:
Basketball - girls
Region III-6A bi-district playoffs
Dulles 51, Katy 47
Region III-5A bi-district playoffs
Foster 64, Wisdom 9
Hightower 82, Northside 18
Soccer - boys
District 24-4A
Needville 5, Stafford 0
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian vs. Cristo Rey (score unknown)
Soccer - girls
District 24-4A
Needville 3, Stafford 0
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian 10, Cristo Rey 0
Softball
Lamar Consolidated 8, George Ranch 6
