Fort Bend Scoreboard - Wednesday, January 5, 2022

The following are the basketball and soccer scores from Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022:
Fort Bend Scoreboard - Wednesday, Jan 5
Boys basketball
District 20-6A
Travis 62, George Ranch 44
Ridge Point 61, Austin 55
Clements 61, Dulles 37
No. 6 Elkins 61, Bush 52
Girls basketball
District 20-6A
Austin 65, Ridge Point 27
George Ranch 50, Travis 42
Bush (W), Elkins (L)
Dulles (W), Clements (L) (No Contest)
