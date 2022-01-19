Fort Bend Scoreboard - Wednesday, January 19, 2022
The following are the basketball results from Fort Bend area programs on Wednesday, January 19, 2022:
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Austin 55, Dulles 48
Bush 64, Ridge Point 55
#5 Elkins 55, Travis 46
Clements 55, George Ranch 32
District 20-6A Boys Basketball Standings pic.twitter.com/KifKi2GE0W— Ryan Dunsmore (@Duns_more) January 20, 2022
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Dulles 62, #22 Austin 55
Ridge Point 45, Bush 42
Elkins 53, Travis 38
George Ranch 72, Clements 23
District 20-6A Girls Basketball Standings pic.twitter.com/bVj0vj6eoS— Ryan Dunsmore (@Duns_more) January 20, 2022
