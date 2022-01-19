 Skip to main content
Fort Bend Scoreboard - Wednesday, January 19, 2022

The following are the basketball results from Fort Bend area programs on Wednesday, January 19, 2022:

Basketball - boys 

District 20-6A 

Austin 55, Dulles 48 

Bush 64, Ridge Point 55 

#5 Elkins 55, Travis 46  

Clements 55, George Ranch 32 

Basketball - girls 

District 20-6A 

Dulles 62, #22 Austin 55  

Ridge Point 45, Bush 42  

Elkins 53, Travis 38 

George Ranch 72, Clements 23 

