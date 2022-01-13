Fort Bend Scoreboard - Wednesday, January 12, 2022
The following are the basketball and soccer results from Wednesday, January 12, 2022:
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Clements 51, Travis 36
Elkins 77, Dulles 36
Bush 58, Austin 42
Ridge Point 66, George Ranch 62
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Austin 63, Bush 31
Travis 61, Clements 34
Dulles 68, Elkins 52
George Ranch 51, Ridge Point 40
