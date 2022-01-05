You are the owner of this article.
Fort Bend Scoreboard - Tuesday, January 4, 2022

The following are the basketball and soccer scores from Tuesday, 4, 2022: 

Boys Basketball

District 24-5A

Foster 68, Willowridge 54

No. 12 Hightower 68, Kempner 47

No. 11 Marshall 86, Angleton 51

Terry 69, Lamar Cons. 67 (OT)

District 24-3A

East Bernard 49, Van Vleck 40

Danbury 69, Brazos 50

Non-district

El Campo 80, Needville 53

Girls Basketball

District 24-5A

Foster 62, Willowridge 31

Hightower 50, Kempner 23

Angleton 42, Marshall 13

Lamar Cons. 66, Terry 63

District 25-4A

Stafford 38, Bay City 37

District 24-3A

East Bernard 53, Van Vleck 32

Danbury 43, Brazos 37

TAPPS 5A District 5

Fort Bend Christian 46, Cristo Rey 29

Boys Soccer

Non-district

Bush 4, Spring Woods 2

Girls Soccer

Non-district

Clear Brook 4, Dulles 1

Elkins 9, South Houston 0

Fulshear 2, Victoria West 0

George Ranch 5, Westside 1

Terry 2, Aldine 2

Willowridge 1, Madison 0 (forfeit)

Missing scores not reported.

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

