Fort Bend Scoreboard - Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The following are the Fort Bend area programs' basketball and soccer results from Tuesday, January 25:
Tuesday, January 25
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Travis 41, Austin 38
Bush 70, Dulles 45
Ridge Point 43, Clements 40
Elkins 92, George Ranch 46
District 24-5A
Fulshear 62, Willowridge 41
Marshall 80, Kempner 57
Angleton 55, Lamar Consolidated 50
Hightower 84, Terry 44
District 25-4A
Brazosport 70, Needville 37
Stafford 68. Sweeny 56
District 24-3A
East Bernard 62, Brazos 26
TAPPS 5A District 5
Fort Bend Christian 79, British School 28
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Austin 56, Travis 36
Dulles 67, Bush 39
Ridge Point 46, Clements 24
George Ranch 53, Elkins 24
District 24-5A
Fulshear 56, Willowridge 27
Kempner 55, Marshall 12
Angleton 56, Lamar Consolidated 44
Hightower 55, Terry 34
District 25-4A
Needville 39, Brazosport 37
Sweeny 45, Stafford 19
District 24-3A
East Bernard 51. Brazos 43
Soccer - boys
District 20-6A
Ridge Point 1, Austin 0
Bush 5, Elkins 1
Clements (3), Dulles 2 (S/O, 4-2)
George Ranch (3) Travis 2 (S/0, 4-3)
District 24-5A
Hightower 5, Lamar Consolidated 2
Foster 1, Terry 0
Angleton 4, Willowridge 2
Non-district
Cristo Rey 4, Fort Bend Christian 3
Soccer - girls
District 20-6A
Ridge Point 6, Austin 0
Elkins 6, Bush 1
Clements 6, Dulles 0
George Ranch 3, Travis 2
District 24-5A
Kempner (2), Fulshear 1 (S/0, 3-0)
Foster 13, Terry 0
Angleton 5, Willowridge 0
Lamar Consolidated 2, Hightower 0
Non-district
Stafford 0, Palacios 0
Fort Bend Christian 11, Cristo Rey 0
