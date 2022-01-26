 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Bend Scoreboard - Tuesday, January 25, 2022

  • 0
Fort Bend Scoreboard - Saturday, January 22, 2022

Fort Bend Scoreboard - Saturday, January 22, 2022

The following are the Fort Bend area programs' basketball and soccer results from Tuesday, January 25: 

Tuesday, January 25 

Basketball - boys

District 20-6A 

Travis 41, Austin 38  

Bush 70, Dulles 45 

Ridge Point 43, Clements 40 

Elkins 92, George Ranch 46 

District 24-5A 

Fulshear 62, Willowridge 41 

Marshall 80, Kempner 57 

Angleton 55, Lamar Consolidated 50  

Hightower 84, Terry 44 

District 25-4A 

Brazosport 70, Needville 37 

Stafford 68. Sweeny 56 

District 24-3A 

East Bernard 62, Brazos 26 

TAPPS 5A District 5 

Fort Bend Christian 79, British School 28

Basketball - girls 

District 20-6A 

Austin 56, Travis 36 

Dulles 67, Bush 39 

Ridge Point 46, Clements 24 

George Ranch 53, Elkins 24 

District 24-5A 

Fulshear 56, Willowridge 27 

Kempner 55, Marshall 12 

Angleton 56, Lamar Consolidated 44 

Hightower 55, Terry 34 

District 25-4A 

Needville 39, Brazosport 37 

Sweeny 45, Stafford 19 

District 24-3A 

East Bernard 51. Brazos 43

Soccer - boys 

District 20-6A 

Ridge Point 1, Austin 0  

Bush 5, Elkins 1 

Clements (3), Dulles 2 (S/O, 4-2) 

George Ranch (3) Travis 2 (S/0, 4-3) 

District 24-5A 

Hightower 5, Lamar Consolidated 2 

Foster 1, Terry 0 

Angleton 4, Willowridge 2 

Non-district

Cristo Rey 4, Fort Bend Christian 3  

Soccer - girls 

District 20-6A 

Ridge Point 6, Austin 0 

Elkins 6, Bush 1  

Clements 6, Dulles 0 

George Ranch 3, Travis 2  

District 24-5A 

Kempner (2), Fulshear 1 (S/0, 3-0) 

Foster 13, Terry 0 

Angleton 5, Willowridge 0  

Lamar Consolidated 2, Hightower 0 

Non-district 

Stafford 0, Palacios 0 

Fort Bend Christian 11, Cristo Rey 0 

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription