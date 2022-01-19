Fort Bend Scoreboard - Tuesday, January 18, 2022

The following are the basketball and soccer results from Fort Bend area programs:
Basketball - boys
District 24-5A
Kempner 58, Fulshear 55
Hightower 100, Lamar Consolidated 33
Terry 69, Foster 59
Angleton 73, Willowridge 41
District 25-4A
Stafford 66, Needville 35
District 24-3A
Hempstead 52, Brazos 47
TAPPS 5A District 5
The Woodlands Christian 67, Fort Bend Christian 51
Basketball - girls
District 24-5A
Foster 65, Terry 24
Fulshear 38, Kempner 32
Hightower 73, Lamar Consolidated 39
Angleton 52, Willowridge 32
District 25-4A
Stafford 32, Needville 26
TAPPS 5A District 5
The Woodlands Christian 49, Fort Bend Christian 31
Soccer - boys
District 24-5A
Foster 3, Fulshear 0
Kempner 4, Lamar Consolidated 2
Terry 2, Marshall 1
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian 2, Second Baptist 1
Non-district
Austin 4, Cy-Park 3
Clear Falls 4, Elkins 3
Alief Taylor 3, George Ranch 1
Bellville 1, Stafford 0
Soccer - girls
District 24-5A
Foster 2, Fulshear 1
Angleton 9, Hightower 0
Lamar Consolidated vs. Kempner, 7 p.m.
Terry 14, Marshall 0
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Second Baptist 5, Fort Bend Christian 0
Non-district
Austin 3, Cy-Ridge 0
Clements 3, Bellaire 1
Dulles 7, Stafford 0
Ridge Point 4, Memorial 2
