 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Bend Scoreboard - Tuesday, January 18, 2022

  • 0

The following are the basketball and soccer results from Fort Bend area programs: 

Basketball - boys

District 24-5A

Kempner 58, Fulshear 55

Hightower 100, Lamar Consolidated 33

Terry 69, Foster 59

Angleton 73, Willowridge 41

District 25-4A

Stafford 66, Needville 35

District 24-3A

Hempstead 52, Brazos 47

TAPPS 5A District 5

The Woodlands Christian 67, Fort Bend Christian 51

Basketball - girls

District 24-5A

Foster 65, Terry 24

Fulshear 38, Kempner 32

Hightower 73, Lamar Consolidated 39

Angleton 52, Willowridge 32

District 25-4A

Stafford 32, Needville 26

TAPPS 5A District 5

The Woodlands Christian 49, Fort Bend Christian 31

Soccer - boys

District 24-5A

Foster 3, Fulshear 0

Kempner 4, Lamar Consolidated 2

Terry 2, Marshall 1

TAPPS Division 2 District 5

Fort Bend Christian 2, Second Baptist 1

Non-district

Austin 4, Cy-Park 3

Clear Falls 4, Elkins 3

Alief Taylor 3, George Ranch 1

Bellville 1, Stafford 0

Soccer - girls

District 24-5A

Foster 2, Fulshear 1

Angleton 9, Hightower 0

Lamar Consolidated vs. Kempner, 7 p.m.

Terry 14, Marshall 0

TAPPS Division 2 District 5

Second Baptist 5, Fort Bend Christian 0

Non-district

Austin 3, Cy-Ridge 0

Clements 3, Bellaire 1

Dulles 7, Stafford 0

Ridge Point 4, Memorial 2

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription