Fort Bend Scoreboard - Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The following are the basketball and soccer results from Tuesday, January 11, 2022:

Basketball - boys 

District 24-5A 

Marshall 97, Fulshear 61 

Hightower 96, Willowridge 40 

Angleton 58, Kempner 43 

Foster 66, Lamar Consolidated 54

District 25-4A 

Sweeny 62, Needville 47 

District 24-3A 

Brazos 49, Boling 32 

East Bernard 74, Danbury 42 

TAPPS 5A District 5

Fort Bend Christian 89, Frassati 62 

Basketball - girls  

District 24-5A 

Foster 54, Lamar Consolidated 45 

Fulshear 63, Marshall 24 

Hightower 59, Willowridge 25 

District 25-4A 

Sweeny 46, Needvile 40 

Columbia 57, Stafford 30 

District 24-3A 

Boling 43, Brazos 29 

East Bernard 47, Danbury 42 

 Soccer - boys 

District 24-5A 

Fulshear 3, Marshall 1 

Hightower 3, Willowridge 1 

Angleton 2, Kempner 1 

Foster 2, Lamar Consolidated 0

Non-district 

Bush 5, Hastings 0  

Clear Lake 2, Elkins 1 

Travis 4, Klein Collins 2  

 

Soccer - girls 

District 24-5A 

Foster 9, Lamar Consolidated 0

Fulshear 9, Marshall 0  

Willowridge 2, Hightower 1 

Non-district 

Cinco Ranch 2, Austin 0 

Bush 3, Hastings 1 

Elsik 3, Dulles 1 

Elkins 2, Spring Woods 1 

George Ranch 1, Stratford 1 

