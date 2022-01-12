Fort Bend Scoreboard - Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The following are the basketball and soccer results from Tuesday, January 11, 2022:
Basketball - boys
District 24-5A
Marshall 97, Fulshear 61
Hightower 96, Willowridge 40
Angleton 58, Kempner 43
Foster 66, Lamar Consolidated 54
District 25-4A
Sweeny 62, Needville 47
District 24-3A
Brazos 49, Boling 32
East Bernard 74, Danbury 42
TAPPS 5A District 5
Fort Bend Christian 89, Frassati 62
Basketball - girls
District 24-5A
Foster 54, Lamar Consolidated 45
Fulshear 63, Marshall 24
Hightower 59, Willowridge 25
District 25-4A
Sweeny 46, Needvile 40
Columbia 57, Stafford 30
District 24-3A
Boling 43, Brazos 29
East Bernard 47, Danbury 42
Soccer - boys
District 24-5A
Fulshear 3, Marshall 1
Hightower 3, Willowridge 1
Angleton 2, Kempner 1
Foster 2, Lamar Consolidated 0
Non-district
Bush 5, Hastings 0
Clear Lake 2, Elkins 1
Travis 4, Klein Collins 2
Soccer - girls
District 24-5A
Foster 9, Lamar Consolidated 0
Fulshear 9, Marshall 0
Willowridge 2, Hightower 1
Non-district
Cinco Ranch 2, Austin 0
Bush 3, Hastings 1
Elsik 3, Dulles 1
Elkins 2, Spring Woods 1
George Ranch 1, Stratford 1
