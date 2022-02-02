 Skip to main content
Fort Bend Scoreboard - Tuesday, February 1, 2022

  • 0

The following are the Fort Bend area programs' basketball and soccer results from Tuesday, February 1: 

Basketball - boys

District 20-6A

Elkins 59, Clements 58

Dulles 55, Ridge Point 50

Austin 44, George Ranch 35

Travis 44, Bush 41

District 24-5A

Hightower 82, Foster 53

Fulshear-Lamar Consolidated

Marshall 99, Willowridge 36

Angleton 69, Terry 51

District 25-4A

La Marque 67, Needville 29

District 24-3A

Hitchcock 92, Brazos 15

East Bernard 78, Hempstead 54

TAPPS 5A District 5

Lutheran South 51, Fort Bend Christian 48

Basketball - girls

District 20-6A

Elkins (W), Clements (L)

Dulles 65, Ridge Point 21

Austin 68, George Ranch 46

Travis-Bush

District 24-5A

Foster 53, Hightower 47 (OT)

Fulshear 47, Lamar Consolidated 32

Willowridge 46, Marshall 28

Angleton 49, Terry 44

District 25-4A

La Marque 55, Needville 37

District 24-3A

Brazos-Hitchcock

East Bernard-Hempstead

TAPPS 5A District 5

Lutheran South 38, Fort Bend Christian 34

Soccer - boys

District 24-5A

Angleton 4, Lamar Consolidated 2 

Hightower 4, Terry 1

Fulshear-Willowridge

Kempner-Marshall

Soccer - girls

District 24-5A

Fulshear 7, Willowridge 0

Kempner 13, Marshall 0

Terry 2, Hightower 0

Lamar Consolidated-Angleton

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

