Fort Bend Scoreboard - Tuesday, February 1, 2022

The following are the Fort Bend area programs' basketball and soccer results from Tuesday, February 1:
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Elkins 59, Clements 58
Dulles 55, Ridge Point 50
Austin 44, George Ranch 35
Travis 44, Bush 41
District 24-5A
Hightower 82, Foster 53
Fulshear-Lamar Consolidated
Marshall 99, Willowridge 36
Angleton 69, Terry 51
District 25-4A
La Marque 67, Needville 29
District 24-3A
Hitchcock 92, Brazos 15
East Bernard 78, Hempstead 54
TAPPS 5A District 5
Lutheran South 51, Fort Bend Christian 48
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Elkins (W), Clements (L)
Dulles 65, Ridge Point 21
Austin 68, George Ranch 46
Travis-Bush
District 24-5A
Foster 53, Hightower 47 (OT)
Fulshear 47, Lamar Consolidated 32
Willowridge 46, Marshall 28
Angleton 49, Terry 44
District 25-4A
La Marque 55, Needville 37
District 24-3A
Brazos-Hitchcock
East Bernard-Hempstead
TAPPS 5A District 5
Lutheran South 38, Fort Bend Christian 34
Soccer - boys
District 24-5A
Angleton 4, Lamar Consolidated 2
Hightower 4, Terry 1
Fulshear-Willowridge
Kempner-Marshall
Soccer - girls
District 24-5A
Fulshear 7, Willowridge 0
Kempner 13, Marshall 0
Terry 2, Hightower 0
Lamar Consolidated-Angleton
