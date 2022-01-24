Fort Bend Scoreboard - Saturday, January 22, 2022

The following are the basketball and soccer results from Fort Bend area programs on Jan. 22:
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Clements 45, Bush 28
Dulles 55, George Ranch 36
Ridge Point 46, Travis 40
Elkins 58, Austin 47
Non-district
Fort Bend Christian at Concordia Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Austin 66, Elkins 37
Bush vs. Clements, 1 p.m.
Dulles 57 George Ranch 51
Ridge Point 38, Travis 23
Soccer - boys
Non-district
Stafford 1, Palacios 1
Soccer - girls
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Lutheran South 2, Fort Bend Christian 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.