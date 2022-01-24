 Skip to main content
Fort Bend Scoreboard - Saturday, January 22, 2022

The following are the basketball and soccer results from Fort Bend area programs on Jan. 22: 

Basketball - boys

District 20-6A

Clements 45, Bush 28

Dulles 55, George Ranch 36

Ridge Point 46, Travis 40

Elkins 58, Austin 47

Non-district

Fort Bend Christian at Concordia Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Basketball - girls

District 20-6A

Austin 66, Elkins 37

Bush vs. Clements, 1 p.m.

Dulles 57 George Ranch 51

Ridge Point 38, Travis 23

Soccer - boys

Non-district

Stafford 1, Palacios 1

Soccer - girls

TAPPS Division 2 District 5

Lutheran South 2, Fort Bend Christian 1

