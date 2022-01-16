Fort Bend Scoreboard - Saturday, January 15, 2022

The following are the basketball and soccer results from Saturday, January 15, 2022:
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Clements 48, Austin 31
No. 5 Elkins 83, Ridge Point 62
Bush 48, George Ranch 31
Travis 64, Dulles 52
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Austin 60, Clements 21
Ridge Point 50, Clements 39
George Ranch 50, Bush 27
Dulles 68, Travis 30
Soccer - boys
Non-district
George Ranch 2, Huntsville 1
Ridge Point at Austin showcase, TBA
Terry 3, Port Neches-Groves 1
Silsbee 4, Stafford 2
Soccer - girls
Non-district
Austin 3, Houston Westside 0
Foster 2, Clements 1
Dulles (1), Shadow Creek 0 (3-1)
Elkins 3, Oak Ridge 2
Lumberton 3, Fulshear 1
George Ranch at I-10 Shootout, TBA
Cinco Ranch 2, George Ranch 1
Ridge Point 5, Cy-Woods 1
Terry 3, Columbia 0
Mayde Creek 3, Travis 2
Needville 1, Columbus 0
