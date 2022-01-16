 Skip to main content
Fort Bend Scoreboard - Saturday, January 15, 2022

  • 0

The following are the basketball and soccer results from Saturday, January 15, 2022:

Basketball - boys

District 20-6A

Clements 48, Austin 31

No. 5 Elkins 83, Ridge Point 62

Bush 48, George Ranch 31

Travis 64, Dulles 52

Basketball - girls

District 20-6A

Austin 60, Clements 21

Ridge Point 50, Clements 39

George Ranch 50, Bush 27

Dulles 68, Travis 30

Soccer - boys

Non-district

George Ranch 2, Huntsville 1

Ridge Point at Austin showcase, TBA

Terry 3, Port Neches-Groves 1

Silsbee 4, Stafford 2

Soccer - girls

Non-district

Austin 3, Houston Westside 0

Foster 2, Clements 1

Dulles (1), Shadow Creek 0 (3-1)

Elkins 3, Oak Ridge 2

Lumberton 3, Fulshear 1

George Ranch at I-10 Shootout, TBA

Cinco Ranch 2, George Ranch 1

Ridge Point 5, Cy-Woods 1

Terry 3, Columbia 0

Mayde Creek 3, Travis 2

Needville 1, Columbus 0

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

