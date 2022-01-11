Fort Bend Scoreboard - Monday, January 10, 2022

The following are the basketball and soccer results from Monday, January 10, 2022:
Basketball - girls
District 24-5A
Hightower 45, Foster 39 (OT)
Soccer - boys
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
British International 4, Fort Bend Christian 0
Soccer - girls
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian 5, Frassati 2
