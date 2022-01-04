You are the owner of this article.
Fort Bend Scoreboard - Monday, Jan 3

The following are the soccer results from Monday, January 3:

Boys Soccer

Non-district

Foster 3, Shadow Creek 0

Kingwood Park 2, Fulshear 1

Seven Lakes 10, Clements 0

Hastings 1, George Ranch 0

Paetow 2, Travis 1

Deer Park 3, Elkins 0 

Girls Soccer

Non-district

Katy Taylor 5, Austin 0

Tompkins 3, Foster 0

Maybe Creek 3, Kempner 2

Bellaire 3, Travis 2

Tomball (W), Clements (L)

