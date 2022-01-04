Fort Bend Scoreboard - Monday, Jan 3

The following are the soccer results from Monday, January 3:
Boys Soccer
Non-district
Foster 3, Shadow Creek 0
Kingwood Park 2, Fulshear 1
Seven Lakes 10, Clements 0
Hastings 1, George Ranch 0
Paetow 2, Travis 1
Deer Park 3, Elkins 0
Girls Soccer
Non-district
Katy Taylor 5, Austin 0
Tompkins 3, Foster 0
Maybe Creek 3, Kempner 2
Bellaire 3, Travis 2
Tomball (W), Clements (L)
