Fort Bend Scoreboard - Friday, January 28, 2022

The following are the Fort Bend area programs' basketball and soccer results from Friday, January 28: 

Basketball - boys

District 20-6A

Ridge Point 62, Austin 47

Elkins 61, Bush 51

Clements 55, Dulles 47

Travis 59, George Ranch 48

District 24-5A

Foster 62, Kempner 56

Angleton 69, Fulshear 55

Marshall 96, Hightower 68

Terry 63, Willowridge 52

District 25-4A

Stafford-Bay City

District 24-3A

Danbury 54, Brazos 53

East Bernard 52, Van Vleck 40

TAPPS 5A District 5

Fort Bend Christian 79, Cristo Rey 51

Basketball - girls

District 20-6A

Austin (W), Ridge Point (L)

Elkins (W), Bush (L)

Dulles 82, Clements 23

George Ranch 42, Travis 40

District 24-5A

Fulshear 55, Angleton 52 (2OT)

Foster 62, Kempner 32

Hightower 63, Marshall 22

Terry-Willowridge

District 25-4A

Bay City 53, Stafford 19

District 24-3A

Brazos 40, Danbury 32 

East Bernard-Van Vleck

TAPPS 5A District 5

Fort Bend Christian 42, Cristo Rey 29

Soccer - boys

District 20-6A

Bush 1, Travis 1

Clements 4, Elkins 3

Ridge Point (2), Dulles 1 (S/0 4-3)

Austin (2), George Ranch 1 (S/O)

District 24-5A

Hightower 6, Fulshear 1

Foster 2, Marshall 0

Willowridge 4, Lamar Consolidated 1

Kempner 6, Terry 2

Soccer - girls

District 20-6A

Travis 4, Bush 0

Clements 3, Elkins 0

Ridge Point 3, Dulles 0

George Ranch 2, Austin 1

District 24-5A

Foster 9, Marshall 0

Fulshear 7, Hightower 0

Willowridge 1, Lamar Consolidated 0

Kempner 4, Terry 0

