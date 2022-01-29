Fort Bend Scoreboard - Friday, January 28, 2022

The following are the Fort Bend area programs' basketball and soccer results from Friday, January 28:
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Ridge Point 62, Austin 47
Elkins 61, Bush 51
Clements 55, Dulles 47
Travis 59, George Ranch 48
District 24-5A
Foster 62, Kempner 56
Angleton 69, Fulshear 55
Marshall 96, Hightower 68
Terry 63, Willowridge 52
District 25-4A
Stafford-Bay City
District 24-3A
Danbury 54, Brazos 53
East Bernard 52, Van Vleck 40
TAPPS 5A District 5
Fort Bend Christian 79, Cristo Rey 51
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Austin (W), Ridge Point (L)
Elkins (W), Bush (L)
Dulles 82, Clements 23
George Ranch 42, Travis 40
District 24-5A
Fulshear 55, Angleton 52 (2OT)
Foster 62, Kempner 32
Hightower 63, Marshall 22
Terry-Willowridge
District 25-4A
Bay City 53, Stafford 19
District 24-3A
Brazos 40, Danbury 32
East Bernard-Van Vleck
TAPPS 5A District 5
Fort Bend Christian 42, Cristo Rey 29
Soccer - boys
District 20-6A
Bush 1, Travis 1
Clements 4, Elkins 3
Ridge Point (2), Dulles 1 (S/0 4-3)
Austin (2), George Ranch 1 (S/O)
District 24-5A
Hightower 6, Fulshear 1
Foster 2, Marshall 0
Willowridge 4, Lamar Consolidated 1
Kempner 6, Terry 2
Soccer - girls
District 20-6A
Travis 4, Bush 0
Clements 3, Elkins 0
Ridge Point 3, Dulles 0
George Ranch 2, Austin 1
District 24-5A
Foster 9, Marshall 0
Fulshear 7, Hightower 0
Willowridge 1, Lamar Consolidated 0
Kempner 4, Terry 0
