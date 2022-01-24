Fort Bend Scoreboard - Friday, January 21, 2022

The following are the basketball and soccer results from Fort Bend area programs on Jan. 21:
Basketball - boys
District 24-5A
Marshall 109, Foster 64
Hightower 102, Fulshear 42
Lamar Consolidated 80, Willowridge 53
Kempner 65, Terry 42
District 25-4A
Columbia 41, Needville 34
Stafford 55, La Marque 32
District 24-3A
Van Vleck 52, Brazos 35
East Bernard 80 Harmony 28
Basketball - girls
District 24-5A
Foster 81, Marshall 11
Fulshear 47, Fulshear 31
Lamar Consolidated 51, Willowridge 44
Terry 46, Kempner 44
District 25-4A
Columbia 41, Needville 34
La Marque 43, Stafford 37
District 24-3A
Brazos 41, Van Vleck 39
Soccer - boys
District 20-6A
Austin 2, Travis 1
George Ranch 2, Elkins 0
Bush 2, Dulles 1
Clements 5, Ridge Point 4
Non-district
C.E. King 2, Foster 1
Lamar Consolidated 2, Waltrip 2
Needville at Roughneck Classic, TBA
Stafford 4, Splendora 1
Soccer - girls
District 20-6A
Austin 4, Travis 0
Dulles 5, Bush 0
Ridge Point 4, Clements 0
Elkins 1, George Ranch 0
District 24-5A
Kempner 2, Angleton 1
Non-district
Waltrip 2, Needville 0
