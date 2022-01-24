 Skip to main content
Fort Bend Scoreboard - Friday, January 21, 2022

  • 0
The following are the basketball and soccer results from Fort Bend area programs on Jan. 21: 

Basketball - boys

District 24-5A

Marshall 109, Foster 64

Hightower 102, Fulshear 42

Lamar Consolidated 80, Willowridge 53

Kempner 65, Terry 42

District 25-4A

Columbia 41, Needville 34

Stafford 55, La Marque 32

District 24-3A

Van Vleck 52, Brazos 35

East Bernard 80 Harmony 28

Basketball - girls

District 24-5A

Foster 81, Marshall 11

Fulshear 47, Fulshear 31

Lamar Consolidated 51, Willowridge 44

Terry 46, Kempner 44

District 25-4A

Columbia 41, Needville 34

La Marque 43, Stafford 37

District 24-3A

Brazos 41, Van Vleck 39

Soccer - boys

District 20-6A

Austin 2, Travis 1

George Ranch 2, Elkins 0

Bush 2, Dulles 1

Clements 5, Ridge Point 4

Non-district

C.E. King 2, Foster 1

Lamar Consolidated 2, Waltrip 2

Needville at Roughneck Classic, TBA

Stafford 4, Splendora 1

Soccer - girls

District 20-6A

Austin 4, Travis 0

Dulles 5, Bush 0

Ridge Point 4, Clements 0

Elkins 1, George Ranch 0

District 24-5A

Kempner 2, Angleton 1

Non-district

Waltrip 2, Needville 0

