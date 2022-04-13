Fort Bend Roundup: Wild night shakes up District 20-6A and 24-5A standings

Austin shook up the District 20-6A standings Tuesday night with a walk-off 1-0 win over Ridge Point.
The following are the Fort Bend area baseball results from Tuesday, April 12, 2022:
District 20-6A
Austin 1, Ridge Point 0
Austin shook up the District 20-6A standings Tuesday night with a walk-off 1-0 win over Ridge Point.
Harrison Golden got the Bulldogs rolling in the bottom of the seventh against undefeated Ridge Point with a lead-off triple. Will Liner followed with a single to help Austin walk off with a win against the stunned Panthers.
Elkins 14, Bush 4
Elkins’ Braylon Payne and Logan Abadie each collected four hits in a 14-4 win over Bush Tuesday in Richmond. Daniel Lopez hit two doubles, while Payne and Jacob Binder hit triples.
Abadie pitched a complete game, allowing four unearned runs on eight hits over seven innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
Bush’s Dominic Medrano was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Medrano, Diego Perez, Andrew Medina and Jorge Perez each hit a double.
Clements 7, Dulles 6 (F/10)
The Rangers walked off with an extra-inning win Tuesday over Dulles, 7-6. Clements’ Jaxon Kunath singled to right field to score R Brown in the 10th inning.
Ryan Brown was 4-of-6 with a triple. Cooper Cegielski was 3-for-6 with a run scored. Jackson Menough, Taylor Brown and Anthony Garcia each collected two hits.
Garrett Leehan allowed two earned runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking six. Alexander Demeris and Alec Nicholas each pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
For Dulles, Jake Hewett was 4-for-6 with four RBIs. Taelon Varlack, Andrew Sellers and Drew Goodrich each had two hits. Floyd Gardiner had three walks.
Ishan Mehta (5 IP) and Jake Hewett (4.1 IP) combined to allow four earned runs over 9 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking five.
District 24-5A
Foster 10, Hightower 0
Chase Batten continued his dominant run through the 2022 season on Tuesday night against Hightower. The Foster starting pitcher threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 victory, striking out 11 and walking two.
Hayden Holchak was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Alex Burnell hit a double and scored a run. Coleman Biggs, Lee Kubosh and Sam Hardcastle each scored two runs.
Hightower’s Angel Gutierrez and Richard Starnes collected walks.
Fulshear 7, Lamar Consolidated 1
The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs led 1-0 through three innings at Fulshear, but the Chargers were able to score seven runs over the final four innings to win 7-1.
Rafael Cortez hit a home run and drove in two runs. Noah Shipp hit a triple and scored a run. Tyler Schumann was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Ty Powell and Lane Arroyos each hit a double.
Austin Vargas struck out 10 over five innings while allowing one earned run on two hits. Matt Macklin struck out five over two shutout innings in relief.
For Lamar, Josh Cornejo collected a hit and an RBI. Alberto Hernandez also collected a hit.
Jonathan Anders (4 IP) and Collin Garza (2 IP) allowed six earned runs on six hits over six innings. Anders struck out five and walked six.
Marshall 12, Willowridge 0
The Buffaloes scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to pull away from Willowridge in a 12-0 victory at home.
Troy Scott and Landon Ramirez each had two hits including a double. Devin Pree hit a triple.
Mike Turrubiartes pitched five perfect innings, striking out seven and walking none.
For Willowridge, William Goff allowed 11 earned runs on seven this over 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking five.
Terry 5, Angleton 4
The Rangers rallied from down 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh to keep their playoff hopes alive in a 5-4 win over Angleton Tuesday in Rosenberg.
Terry sent seven batters to the plate without recording an out. Mason Vasquez opened the frame with a single then five straight batters earned walks. Jaysen Camacho, Alex Coronado, Eric Garza, Juan Rodriguez and Michael Cuevas faced 26 pitches, and only six were strikes.
Garza scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
“This was a total team effort,” Terry head coach Justin Gougler said. “It’s a player’s game and we as coaches try to put kids in the best position possible for them to be successful.
“When you get between the lines, it’s all about competing.
“This is a special group who have high energy, display great passion, and have a blue-collar work-ethic mentality.
“These guys flat outcompete. I love competitors. Competitors find a way to win. We will saddle up and get after it Thursday, that’s all we can do.”
Down 2-0 in the third inning, the Rangers’ Coronado hit a double and scored on a Cuevas single. Rodriguez also hit a double.
Alex Coronado (2 IP) and Jayden Toland (5 IP) combined to allow two earned runs on two hits over seven innings. The pair struck out 11 and walked five.
District 25-4A
Needville 9, Columbia 7
The Blue Jays built an early lead, while Kody Gibbs and Ryan Rodriguez held down Columbia's offense Tuesday to win 9-7.
Gibbs allowed three earned runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking four. Rodriguez allowed one earned run on 2 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking none.
Jess Lollar, Coy Pierce, Bryce Nirider and Camden Babcock each collected two hits. Pierce hit two doubles and collected three RBIs. Nirider also hit a double.
Stafford-La Marque
No info
Non-district
Fort Bend Christian 4, West Houston Thunder 3
The Eagles earned a 4-3 win at home Tuesday over West Houston Homeschool. Zane Councill and Chandler Bean each collected two hits. Bean allowed three earned runs on five over 6 2/3 innings. Markos Romo earned the one-out save with a strikeout.
