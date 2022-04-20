Fort Bend Roundup: Travis wraps up the District 20-6A title with win over Elkins

The following are Fort Bend area softball results from Tuesday, April 19:
District 20-6A
Dulles 11, Austin 8
The Lady Vikings rallied with a five-run sixth inning to win 11-8 over Austin Tuesday. Kellan Ton (3), Hope Burford (2), Makayla Wolfe (2) and Callie Collins (2) each had multiple hits. Maya Salinas hit a double and drove in three runs. Wolfe collected two RBIs and drove in two runs.
Olivia Gould (3 IP) and Wolfe (4 IP) allowed six earned runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking five.
Austin’s Olivia Driskell and Sophia Lundstrom each had three hits. Trishelle Esquivel drove in three runs.
Zoey Zamora allowed eight earned runs on 12 hits over six innings, striking out four and walking four.
Travis 9, Elkins 1
The Lady Tigers secured the District 20-6A title Tuesday with a 9-1 win over Elkins. Jadyn Korbin was 2-for-3 in the No. 9 spot with two doubles and two RBIs. Maddie Morris and Kennedy Clark each drove in two runs.
Ariel Kowaleski allowed one earned run on eight hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking two.
For Elkins, Viviana Vargas and Mia Wong each had two hits. Jenna Tansiongco hit a double, and McKenzie Williams collected an RBI. Vargas allowed eight runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking 12.
George Ranch 14, Clements 0
In Sugar Land, the Longhorns earned a 14-0 shutout win over Clements Tuesday.
Karrlauhn Deas was 3-for-4, including a triple with three runs scored and two RBIs. Ella Kolenko was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Kate Dolan added a double and two runs scored.
Nora Thompson scattered two hits while striking out six and walking none over six innings.
Clements’ Paige Scates and Kaley Mehringer each collected hits.
Ridge Point 20, Bush 0
The Lady Panthers secured a 20-0 shutout on senior night. Ridge Point's Grace Janik hit a home run and Braelyn Daniels hit a triple. Janik hit five RBIs and Daniels drove in three. Jade Uresti and Malyn Simmons combined for six walks.
Simmons (1.2 IP) and Bailey Gray (1.1 IP) combined to allow one walk and no hits while striking out nine over three innings.
District 24-5A
Foster 16, Willowridge 0
The Lady Falcons hit seven home runs Tuesday in a 16-0 win over Willowridge. Ripley Welker and Alina Satcher hit two dingers, while Emily Naivar, Ella McDowell and Mickayla Tosch each added a home run. Foster had 13 total hits, including 11 extra-base hits. Tosch was 2-for-2 with four RBIs.
Peyton Welker allowed one hit over three innings while striking out eight and walking none.
Faith Del-Carlo collected Willowridge’s lone hit.
Angleton 18, Marshall 0
The Lady Buffs lost a home game against Angleton, 18-0. Tajai allowed 17 earned runs on 15 hits over three innings, striking out none and walking eight.
Hightower-Kempner
No info
District 25-4A
Columbia 18, Stafford 3
The Lady Spartans lost a home game against Columbia, 18-3. Izabella Morales collected two hits and two runs scored in the lead-off spot. Arisa Lemelle stole two bases, and she allowed nine runs on 12 hits over seven innings.
District 24-3A
East Bernard 10, Boling 3
Brahmarettes starting pitcher Lexie Warncke was in charge Tuesday against a 10-3 win over Boling. Warncke allowed two earned runs on two hits over seven innings, striking out 14 and walking two.
Morgan Gasch, Megan Gasch, Bailey Leopold and Bryleigh Pless each hit a double. Both Gasch, Warncke and Pless each drove in two runs.
Non-district
Fort Bend Christian 4, Victoria St. Joseph 2
The Lady Eagles earned a non-district win at home Tuesday, 4-2, over St. Joseph.
Avery Hodge was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Victoria Harrison hit a double, and Hadley Hodge drove in two runs. Avery Hodge allowed one earned run on three hits over seven innings.
