Fort Bend roundup: Terry’s Gougler earns win No. 1 against Spring Woods

The following are the weekend results for Fort Bend baseball teams:
Austin
The Austin Bulldogs were 2-0 in action on Thursday at the Katy ISD tournament with an 8-0 win over Morton Ranch and an 11-7 win over Katy Jordan.
In the game against Morton Ranch, Will Liner was 2-for-3 in the three-hole with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs.
Ryan Douglas hit a triple, scored a run and drove in a run. Logan Witt had three stolen bases.
Andrew Turnbow (5 IP) and James Garza (1 IP) combined for the shutout. Turnbow struck out four and allowed two hits over five innings.
In the game against Jordan, Ayden Beer was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a double. Logan Witt hit a triple and drove in two runs. Harrison Golden hit a double and drove in two runs.
Marc Sherman allowed five runs on six hits over five innings, while striking out four and walked three. Golden struck out two in one inning in relief.
Bush
Bush participated in the Alief Tournament on Thursday and Friday. The Broncos were 2-1 in three games.
On Thursday, Bush beat Dayton 6-3. Dominic Medrano was 2-of-3 with two runs scored. Andrew Medina hit a double, and he scored one run and drove in one run. Medina pitched four innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three and walking five. Tyler Donovan pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
In a 4-1 loss to Sterling, Pedro Medina and Dominic Medrano each had two hits. Tyler Donovan drove in the Broncos’ run. Dantonio Hackworth had two stolen bases.
Pedro Medina (3 IP) and Jorge Perez (4 IP) combined for two earned runs allowed on six hits over seven innings.
In a 7-4 win over Sam Rayburn, Cruz Medina and Dominic Medrano each had three hits. Steven Bonica (3 IP) and Tyler Donovan (2 IP) allowed four runs from the mound on seven hits.
Clements
The Clements High School baseball team participated in the Pearland First Pitch Tournament this weekend, The Rangers lost to Alvin 9-3, before a 12-4 win against St. Pius X and a 10-0 loss to Goose Creek Memorial.
In the game against Alvin, Clements’ Anthony Garcia and Ben Couture each hit doubles.
Garrett Leehman (2 IP) and Alexander Demeris (3 IP) combined to allow three earned runs on five hits over five innings.
Demeris and Griffin Culver each had two hits in the win against St. Pius X. Demeris hit a double and drove in three runs. Garcia also drove in three runs.
Couture allowed four runs on nine hits over four innings, while Alec Nicholas pitched one scoreless inning in relief.
In the loss to Goose Creek Memorial, Jackson Menough hit a double
Dulles
Dulles participated in the Katy ISD tournament this weekend, and the Vikings were 1-3 in four games.
Dulles beat Cypress Springs 7-1 and lost to Mayde Creek 8-7 on Thursday, while the Vikings lost to Katy 15-6 and San Antonio Reagan 14-1.
Drew Goodrich was 2-for-2 with two runs scored in the win against Cy-Springs. Andrew Sellers and Marc Tisdel each hit a double. Ishan Mehta allowed one earned run on zero hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
Taelon Varlack and Brady Oltremari each had two hits against Mayde Creek. Oltremari drove in three runs. Jake Hewett (3.1 IP) and Floyd Gardiner (1.1 IP) combined to allow five runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Ty Henry hit a double and drove in three runs against Katy. Floyd Gardiner stole three bases.
Taelon Varlack, Andrew Sellers and Gio Navarrete each had a hit against Reagan.
Elkins
The Elkins High School baseball team was a part of the 2022 Ray Knoblauch Tournament this past weekend in Houston.
The Knights went 1-1-1 at the tournament including an 8-8 tie to Emery, a 9-0 loss to Bellaire and a 4-2 win over South Houston.
Braden Molfetto and Luke Dickson had three hits in the game against Emery. Jacob Binder and Braden Molfetto each had two doubles, while Luke Dickson hit a triple and Wade hit a home run. Nicholas Salas pitched six scoreless innings in relief, while striking out five and scattering three hits.
In the game against Bellaire, Braylon Payne and Jacob Binder each collected a hit.
Daniel Lopez collected two doubles in the game against Sam Houston. Logan Abadie allowed one earned run on four hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walked two.
Foster
The Foster Falcons were 2-1 at the Katy ISD Tournament with a 4-1 win over Katy, a 1-0 win over Westbrook and a 9-2 loss to Tompkins.
Sam Hardcastle collected a double and two RBIs against Katy. Jackson Low had a hit and two RBIs. Chase Batten (5 IP) and Nicholas Johnson (2 IP) combined to allow zero earned runs and 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
In the game against Westbrook, Cameron Franklin was 2-of-3 with a double. Coleman Biggs collected a hit and drove in a run.
Jackson Low (5 IP) and Kyle Den Herder (2 IP) combined to allow only one hit over seven innings, striking out nine.
Chase Batten had two hits and an RBI against Tompkins. Aaron Dase (3 IP), Alex Burnell (2 IP) and Dane Kirchheiner (1 IP) allowed nine runs on nine hits over six innings.
Fulshear
The Fulshear High School baseball team played in the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD tournament this weekend, and the Chargers lost to Jersey Village 4-0.
Gavin Waits was 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, while Noah Shipp and Lane Arroyos each collected a hit for the Chargers.
Reagan Carter (2.2 IP), Parker Hodges (1.2 IP) and Rafel Cortez (0.2 IP) combined to allow two earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out four and walking nine.
George Ranch
The George Ranch Longhorns played in the Cy-Fair ISD tournament this past weekend, going 2-2 with losses to Jersey Village (3-2) and Cy-Ranch (3-1) before wins over Klein Collins (4-3) and Houston Memorial (8-3) .
The Longhorns earned a walk-off win against Klein Collins with a game-winning hit for Trey Akins. Cole Murphy collected seven strikeouts in the win against Memorial.
Hightower
The Hightower High School baseball team was 3-0-1 at its home tournament, 2022 Jacob Edwards Tournament. The Hurricanes beat Houston Austin 8-0, Marshall 8-1 and Houston Sterling 21-1 before a 6-6 tie with Houston Westbury.
In the game against Austin, Hightower needed only four hits to score eight runs. KJ Penson hit a double and Christian Tilford stole four bases. Angel Gutierrez pitched six scoreless innings, while striking out eight and walking three over six innings.
The Hurricanes earned a FBISD win over Marshall with KJ Penson earning two hits. Dylan Evan (4 IP) and Samuel Cantu (2 IP) combined to allow one earned run on two hits while striking out 10 and walking two.
Hightower had five extra-base hits against Sterling on Friday. KJ Penson and Amir Sabahi each drove in three runs. Robert De Lao Ruiz (3 IP) allowed one earned run on one hit, while striking out five and walking none.
Braylen Kizzie was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the game against Westbury. Samuel Cantu allowed two earned runs on two hits over four innings in the tie.
Kempner
Kempner played in the Alief ISD tournament last week, and the Cougars were 3-0-1 in four games. The Cougars beat Sterling 4-3, Aldine MacArthur 10-2 and Pasadena 8-2 before a 0-0 tie with Sam Rayburn.
In the game against Sterling, Drew Walker was 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored. Jerson Benitez (6 IP) and Drew Walker (1 IP) combined to allow one earned over seven innings, striking out two and walking two.
Cody Kuffel and Thomas Moss each had two hits including an extra-base hit against MacArthur. Peter Garcia allowed two unearned runs on two hits over five innings, striking out two and walking one.
Drew Walker had two hits including a double in the win against Pasadena. Colton Green allowed one earned run on five hits over five innings, while striking out four and walking four.
Anthony Marino had one hit for Kempner in the 3-inning game against Sam Rayburn.
Lamar Consolidated
The Lamar Consolidated High School baseball team went 0-3 at the Alief Tournament. The Mustangs lost to Cy-Lakes 11-4, Baytown Lee 4-2 and MacArthur 5-4.
Sophomore Alejandro Ruales and senior Alberto Hernandez each had two hits against Lee. Senior Zyon Johnson pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two.
Marshall
The Marshall Buffaloes took part in the 2022 Jacob Edwards Tournament this past weekend at Hightower High School. The Buffaloes lost to Hightower 8-1 and Houston Austin 6-4, but rebounded with a 10-9 win over Westbury.
Mike Turrubiartes collected two hits against Hightower, while Godfrey Johnson stole two bases. In the game against Austin, Kyle Boutte and Devin Pree each collected two hits.
Donovan Jackson Jr., Mason Mercier, Mike Turrubiartes, Devin Pree and Nathaniel Monroe each had two hits in the win against Westbury. Jackson had two triples and scored two runs, while Mercier drove in three runs.
Ridge Point
The Ridge Point Panthers played in the Katy ISD Tournament. The Panthers lost to Cy-Woods 14-3, beat Cinco Ranch 6-1, beat Westbrooke 3-0 and Katy Taylor 3-1.
In the game against Cy-Woods, Mason Dossett was 2-for-2 with a stolen base, a double and run scored. Zion Stephens, Dossett, Parker Martin and Tyler Martin each had hits against Cinco Ranch. Devin McComas pitched four scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking two.
Jack McKernan earned the win against Westbrook, and Hunter Nichols earned the save.
JJ Kennett had two hits in the win against Taylor. Kellen Gradisar (3 IP) and Travis Vlasek (4 IP) pitched seven scoreless innings, while striking out five and walked three.
Terry
The Terry Rangers were 1-2 at the Spring Branch ISD Tournament this weekend. The Rangers beat Spring Woods 6-2 for heach coach Justin Gougler’s first win as a head coach, while losing to Northbrook 6-3 and Cleveland 6-5.
Clayton Ohl had two hits against Northbrook, while Jayden Toland (3.1 IP) and Mason Vasquez (2.2 IP) allowed six earned runs on six hits over six innings.
Andrew Hernandez and Juan Rodriguez each had two hits in the win against Spring Woods. Rodriguez hit a double and drove in two runs.
In the game against Cleveland, Clayton Ohl and Alex Coronado each had two hits. Coronado hit a double, scored two runs and drove in a run, while also allowing two earned runs on seven hits over three innings on the mound.
Gio Sanchez pitched four relief innings, allowing one earned run on one hit while striking out four.
Travis
The Travis Tigers went 5-0 with wins over Channelview (9-0), Paetow (9-4), Cy-Ridge (6-0), Morton Ranch (8-3) and Katy Taylor (5-0) at the Katy ISD Tournament.
In the win against Channelview, Je-Isaac Alamo was 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs.
Josh Shimmin (5 IP) and Devin Cummings (2 IP) combined to pitch seven shutout innings, while striking out eight.
Shimmin collected two hits and two walks in the win against Paetow. Jayden Blalack was 3-of-3 with a run scored and an RBI in the win over Cy-Ridge. Luis Torres and Parker Witte each hit a double in the win over Morton Ranch.
Lathan Buzard was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI in the win over Taylor.
Willowridge
The Eagles lost two games at the Alief Tournament this weekend, losing to Alief Hastings (8-1) and Houston Chavez (8-7).
In the game against Hastings, Joshua Hayes scored a run, while Nathan Bravo and Joshua Jackson each collected a hit.
Hayes and Jackson each had two hits against Chavez.
Needville
The Blue Jays were 4-0 at the Sweeny tournament, beating Sealy 4-2, Calhoun 8-0, West 8-5 and El Campo 4-3.
Bryce Nirider was 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple in the win against Sealy. Kody Gibbs struck out eight and allowed two unearned runs over five innings.
Ryan Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI in the Calhoun win. Jess Lollar and Bryce Nirider each hit triples while Camden Babcock and Cade Meuth each hit doubles.
Coy Pierce pitched five scoreless innings, while striking out five.
Cole Todd was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs in the lead-off spot including a triple against West.
Coy Pierce was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI against El Campo. Cole Todd allowed one earned run on four hits over five innings, and Camden Babcock earned the save on 14 pitches without a runner.
Stafford
The Stafford Spartans went 2-2 at the Alief Tournament, beating Alief Elsik (5-0) and Alief Hastings (11-1), but losing to Dayton (11-1) and Baytown Lee (5-4).
Gabriel Ibarra scored twice in the win against Elisk, and Bryce Williams was 3-for-3 with three runs scored against Hastings.
Brazos
The Cougars were 0-3 at the Columbus Tournament this weekend, losing to Shiner (9-3), Lexington (5-4) and Weimar (7-4).
Vinny Aguilar, Layton Kloesel and Grant Marvin each had stolen bases for Brazos against Shiner. Vinny Aguilar hit a double and drove in two runs against Lexington.
Dayne Macha, Vinny Aguilar and Mason Vrana each collected two hits against Weimar.
East Bernard 20, Louise 0
The Brahmas dominated 2A Louise on Friday. Luke Minks was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and three RBIs. Reid Morton was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Eric Bradicich (1 IP) and Luke Minks (2 IP) combined to no-hit the Hornets with seven strikeouts and one walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.