Fort Bend Roundup: Terry boys take down Foster at home

Basketball - boys
District 24-5A
Kempner 58, Fulshear 55
The Cougars beat Fulshear on the road Tuesday, 58-55. Fulshear won battle in rebounds with 36 to Kempner’s 28. Kempner shot the ball better, making 44% from the field and 37% from the three-point line.
Hightower 100, Lamar Consolidated 33
The Hurricanes dominated the Mustangs Tuesday, 100-55. Hightower senior Jacory Chatman had 21 points, while senior Aaron Williams had 18 points, junior Jaden Hughes had 14 points, sophomore Milton Rice had 12 and junior Corey Thompson had 12 points.
Senior Joshua Lacour had seven rebounds and senior Kyrin Dock had six assists.
The Mustangs’ senior Max Elotas, junior Colby Padgett and senior Dylan Garrett each had six points. Senior Matthew Melendez had five rebounds and senior Rayshawn Glover-Mayberry had four assists. Elotas had two blocks.
Terry 69, Foster 59
The Rangers snagged a massive win over Foster Tuesday, 69-59. Gerry Ray led Terry with 23 points. Daylen Morales had 22 points and Anthony Axel had 10 points. Jalen Chapman also had a major impact for the Rangers on his birthday.
Foster senior Chancellor White had 29 points, 10 rebounds and one steal. CJ White had seven points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Karunwi Olabode had four assists and junior Jace Jones had three steals.
Angleton 73, Willowridge 41
The Eagles lost a road game at Angleton Tuesday, 73-41. The Wildcats scored 11 points to close out the second quarter to lead 31-20.
District 25-4A
Stafford 66, Needville 35
The Spartans beat Blue Jays in Needville Tuesday, 66-35.
District 24-3A
East Bernard 48, Boling 29
The Brahmas pulled out a win at home on Tuesday, 48-29.
Hempstead 52, Brazos 47
The Cougars lost a road game at Hempstead Tuesday, 52-47.
TAPPS 5A District 5
The Woodlands Christian 67, Fort Bend Christian 51
The Eagles lost a home game Tuesday against The Woodlands Christian, 67-51.
Basketball - girls
District 24-5A
Foster 65, Terry 24
Senior Imani Ivery collected 31 points, five assists and four steals in a 65-24 win at home Tuesday. Junior Laurelle Ihekona had 10 points for Foster.
Fulshear 38, Kempner 32
The Chargers rebounded from a tough loss against Foster last week with a win against Kempner Tuesday, 38-32. Fulshear topped the Lady Cougars in rebounds (43), assists (9) and blocks (5). Kempner had more assists (9) than Fulshear (6). Fulshear shot 30% from the field and 26% from the three-point line.
Hightower 73, Lamar Consolidated 39
The Lady Hurricanes kept pace in District 25-4A with a home win against Lamar Consolidated, 73-39.
Highotwer’s Daija Thomas had 16 points and seven rebounds in the win.
Angleton 52, Willowridge 32
The Lady Eagles lost a home game against Angleton, 52-32.
District 25-4A
Stafford 32, Needville 26
The Lady Jays lost a road game at Stafford on Tuesday, 32-26. Needville outscored the Lady Spartans 5-4 in the third quarter, but Stafford closed out the win by winning a margin 11-8.
District 24-3A
East Bernard 36, Boling 28
The Brahmarettes earned a win over rival Boling, 36-28, at home Tuesday. Abby Hudgins had 13 points while Sam Rabius had 10 points and Sarah Devine had five points.
Brazos 42, Hempstead 29
The Cougarettes completed a season sweep of Hempstead on Tuesday. Brazos earned a 42-29 win on the road.
TAPPS 5A District 5
The Woodlands Christian 49, Fort Bend Christian 31
The Lady Eagles were outscored 33-13 in the second half in a loss to The Woodlands Christian, 49-31.
Senior Madison Dunn scored 11 points and sophomore Ella Olson had eight points for FBCA.
Senior Daara Akinpelu had six rebounds, while Dunn had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Soccer - boys
District 24-5A
Foster 3, Fulshear 0
The Falcons earned a shutout against rival Fulshear Tuesday at home, 3-0. Nicholas Arellano, Jose Hernandez and Brandon Vallone scored for Foster, while Arellano and Hernandez added assists. Goalkeeper Zeke Cerda earned the clean sheet for Foster.
Kempner 4, Lamar Consolidated 2
The Cougars grabbed an important home win in District 24-5A Tuesday over Lamar Consolidated, 4-2 Tuesday. Matthew Ramos, Emmanuel Rodriguez (2) and Santos Martinez scored goals for Kempner. Joel Zelaya (3) and Rodriguez set up goals with assists.
Terry 2, Marshall 1
The Rangers collected a win in the programs’ district opener at Marshall on Tuesday.
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian 2, Second Baptist 1
The Eagles earned a district road win at Second Baptist on Tuesday, 2-1.
Non-district
Austin 4, Cy-Park 3
Alfio Parisi, Mario Garcia, Alex Rubio and German Caro Alforja each scored a goal in the Bulldogs' 4-3 win over Cy-Park on Tuesday.
Dillon Trumble collected two assists and EJ Iyoriobhe also collected an assist.
Clear Falls 4, Elkins 3
The Knights lost a home game against Clear Falls Tuesday, 4-3.
Senior Zachery Bowers scored two goals for Elkins, and junior Sam Sharrab added another goal. Senior Michael Brown and Wilson Cuyych each added an assist. Senior Jon Harmeyer and junior Omar Elsaadi combined for six saves in goal.
Alief Taylor 3, George Ranch 1
The Longhorns led 1-0 at halftime, but Alief Taylor scored three times in the second half Tuesday to win 3-1. Rogelio Tristan scored the lone goal for George Ranch.
Soccer - girls
District 24-5A
Foster 2, Fulshear 1
Foster senior Angelica Bochus broke a 1-1 tie to beat the Chargers in Fulshear on Tuesday.
Angleton 9, Hightower 0
The Lady Hurricanes lost a road game at Angleton Tuesday.
Terry 14, Marshall 0
The Lady Rangers exploded on Marshall Tuesday for a road district, 14-0.
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Second Baptist 5, Fort Bend Christian 0
The Lady Eagles lost a district match Tuesday at Second Baptist, 5-0.
Non-district
Austin 3, Cy-Ridge 0
The Lady Bulldogs shutout Cy-Ridge on Tuesday, 3-0. Junior Gabby De Jesus scored two goals and junior Neha Hussain had one goal. Freshman Laila Everhart, senior Madison McCoy and junior Solae Young each earned an assist.
Clements 3, Bellaire 1
The Lady Rangers scored two goals in the first half to help pull out a win against Bellaire at home Tuesday, 3-1.
Dulles 7, Stafford 0
The Lady Vikings thumped 4A Stafford on Tuesday, 7-0. Junior Samantha Uschold earned a hat trick, while senior Kate Soukup scored two goals, while senior Shreia Sunderamoorthi and senior Aleida Ramos each scored one goal.
Ridge Point 4, Memorial 2
The Lady Panthers improved to 7-0 during the 2022 season Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Houston Memorial.
Junior Zoe Main collected a hat trick and one assist. Junior Taylor Vinson scored the other goal for Ridge Point, while junior Morgan Vinson, senior Lauren Walker and sophomore Kylie Harris added assists.
