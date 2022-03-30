Fort Bend Roundup: Ridge Point gets revenge; Foster, Kempner to Round 3

Girls
Region III-6A
Ridge Point 1, Cypress Fairbanks 0
Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers had revenge on their mind at the Cy-Fair High School’s soccer field. Ridge point avenged a 3-1 loss to Cy-Fair last year with a 1-0 win to advance third round of the Region III-6A playoffs.
The difference-maker came seven minutes into the second half with a through ball that freed up junior Zoe Main for a clean touch 25 yards in front of the goal, and she was able to bend her run to the right before snapping a shot into the back of the net.
Ridge Point advances to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Lady Panthers will play Seven Lakes in the regional quarterfinals; the Lady Spartans defeated Elkins (1-0) and Houston Memorial (2-0) to reach Round 3.
Region III-5A
Friendswood 3, Fulshear 0
The Chargers lost Tuesday’s area playoff game to Friendswood, 3-0, at Stafford MSD Stadium in Stafford. The game was tied at zero before Friendswood scored three goals in the second half.
“What a game,” Fulshear head coach Mark Kluppel said. “Although the score wasn’t what we wanted, these girls came out and left it all out on the field.
“We couldn’t be prouder coaches watching the amount of heart that was put into the game tonight.”
The Lady Mustangs’ junior Olivia Schmidt, sophomore Reagan Rudolph and senior Emma Saldana scored a goal.
Region III-4A
Lumberton 7, Needville 0
The Lady Jays’ season came to an end on Tuesday at Hargrave High School’s Falcon Stadium, losing 7-0 to Lumberton.
The Lady Raiders scored three goals in the first half and four in the second half.
“ We’re hurting, but proud of all our girls did in a historic season,” Needville head coach Scott Smithey after the game. “All heart to our seniors. It was an honor and privilege to coach this group.”
Needville finished with a 19-6-3 overall and a 10-2-2 record in District 24-4A. The Lady Jays tied their highest finish in program history with a second-place finish in the district.
Boys
Region III-6A
Ridge Point 2, Houston Lamar 1
The first half of the Ridge Point-Lamar game featured three goals, and two goals went in favor of the Panthers for a 2-1 victory Tuesday at Delmar Stadium in Houston.
Ridge Point reaches the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. The Panthers will play Cypress Creek in Round 3 after the Cougars beat Houston Westside (2-0) and Cinco Ranch (1-0).
Region III-5A
Kempner 3, Galena Park 1
The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half against Galena Park en route to a 3-1 win. Kempner earned a ticket to the regional quarterfinals Tuesday night at Friendswood High School’s Henry Winston Stadium.
Kempner reached the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1993
Foster 4, Texas City 0
On Tuesday night, the Falcons traveled to Houston and returned from Sheldon ISD’s Panther Stadium with a 4-0 win. Jose Hernandez recorded a hat trick, and Nicholas Arellano added two assists and a goal.
Arellano’s goal came off a bicycle kick off a corner kick. Hernandez’s highlight of the night was to take the ball 90 yards for a goal after he stole the ball from Texas City on a Stingarees corner kick.
Foster returns to the regional quarterfinals for the second year in a row to face Houston Wisdom. The Generals beat Angleton (1-0) and Goose Creek Memorial (3-1) to reach the third round.
The Falcons last played Wisdom in the 2019 playoffs; Foster lost 2-1 in the bi-district round.
Region III-4A
Stafford 1, Huffman Hargrave 0
The Spartans earned a 1-0 victory over Huffman Hargrave Tuesday at Delmar Stadium in Houston. Stafford’s Jonathan Rivas had a spectacular finish to score a first-half goal.
The Spartans avenged a 2-1 loss to Hargrave last season in the area round, and Stafford returns to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
Houston Scarborough will be waiting for Stafford in Round 3. In the playoffs, Scarborough beat Needville (3-0) and Jasper (4-1).
