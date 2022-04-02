Fort Bend Roundup: Needville takes down No. 5 Sweeny; Austin's Golden throws no-hitter

The following are Fort Bend baseball results from Friday, April 1, 2022:
District 20-6A
Austin 8, Dulles 0
Harrison Golden threw a no-hitter Friday for Austin in 8-0 win over Dulles, striking out 10 and walking one over seven innings. Ryan Dugas was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Tyler Do was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
For Dulles, Jake Hewett allowed six earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking four and walking four. Daniel Coreas pitched one scoreless inning in relief.
Ridge Point 15, Bush 0
The Panther earned a shutout victory over Bush Friday, 15-0. Kellen Gradisar, Will Dworaczyk and Jack McKernan combine for a shutout. Carter Groen, Justin Vossos, JJ Kennett, Travis Vlasek, Josh Wilmot, Connor Aga, Brayden McCormick, Zion Stephens and Owen Farris. Farris hit a home run.
George Ranch 7, Clements 4
The Longhorns won a home game Friday against Clements, 7-4.
Cole Murphy hit a home run and drove in three RBIs for George Ranch.
Ryan Brown hit a double for Clements and drove in two runs in the lead-off spot. Cooper Cegielski and Jackson Meough each drove in a run.
Ben Couture (4 IP) and Nathan Nafegar (2 IP) combined to allow six earned runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out four and walking four.
Elkins 7, Travis 1
On Friday, the Knights shuffled the District 20-6A standings with a 7-1 win over Travis in Richmond.
Nicholas Salas carried the Knights to the win with 6 2/3 of one-run baseball on two hits, striking out nine and walking six. Adam Wade earned the one-out save with a strikeout.
Sean Khokar hit two doubles, and two scored two runs. Braden Molfetto was 3-for-5 with a run batted in. J Binder drove in two runs.
Dylan Kinney (3 IP), Parker Witte (1 IP) and Maguire Gholson (3 IP) combined to allow six runs on 12 hits. Lathan Buzard and Jayden Blalack each had hits for Travis.
District 24-5A
Fulshear 15, Willowridge 0
The Chargers scored early and often at home Friday against Willowridge in a 15-0 win.
Kyle Moorhead hit a home run, while Lane Arroyos and Omar Vargas hit a double. Arroyos drove in three runs. Reagan Carter (2 IP), Matt Macklin (2 IP) and Ryan Ferns (1 IP) combined to allow one hit over five innings, striking out 11 and walking two.
For Willowridge, Nathan Bravo had the Eagles’ lone hit.
Angleton 4, Lamar Consolidated 2
The Mustangs lost a key District 24-5A contest Friday at home against Angleton, 4-2. Collin Garza was 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Alberto Hernandez and Dallas Turrubiate each hit doubles.
Jonathan Anders went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits. He struck out six and walked five.
Kempner 23, Marshall 10
The Cougars won an offensive showcase Friday at Marshall, 23-10. Anthony Marino was 4-for-5 at the plate with four stolen bases, a home run and three RBIs. Peter Garcia was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Corban Evers scored three runs and stole four bases.
Fort Marshall, Mayweather and Scott each hit a double.
Terry 4, Hightower 3
The Rangers earned a 4-3 win at home Friday over Hightower with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Michael Cuevas was 2-for-3 at the plate for Terry. The Rangers had six stolen bases, including two each from Alex Coronado and Juan Rodriguez.
Coronado allowed two earned runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking four.
KJ Penson had two hits and four stolen bases for Hightower. Angel Gutierrez collected four stolen bases. Brrylen Kizzee (0.2 IP), Dylan Evans (4.2 IP) and Angel Gutierrez (0.2 IP) combined to allow two earned runs on four hits over six innings.
District 25-4A
Needville 1, Sweeny 0 (F/8)
The Needville Blue Jays walked off with a 1-0 win in extra innings at home Friday over No. 5 Sweeny.
In the eighth inning, Needville started a two-out rally with Cole Todd earning a two-out walk. Todd moved to third base on two wild pitches and scored an RBI single by Coy Pierce. Pierce also collected a double.
Ryan Rodriguez pitched eight shutout innings and scattered two hits to earn the complete game for Needville. He struck out eight and walked two on 105 pitches.
Columbia 7, Stafford 3
The Spartans lost a 7-3 game at Columbia on Friday. Ashton Hoskins, Angel Ponce, Zach Brown and Adrian Ponce each collected hits for Stafford.
Adrian Chavez (4 IP) and Macario Aleman (2 IP) allowed four earned runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out four and walking four.
District 24-3A
East Bernard 17, Brazos 3
The Brahmas jumped out to a 14-3 lead en route to a 17-3 victory Friday at home against Brazos. Eric Bradicich was 3-for-3 with four runs scored, two triples and two RBIs. Korbyn Hudgins drove in three runs, and Luke Minks hit a double.
Dallas Novicke (3.1 IP) and Eric Bradicich (1.1 IP) combined to allow one earned run on four hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking six.
TAPPS Division II District 6
Fort Bend Christian 11, TWCA 10 (F/9)
The Eagles scored four runs in extra innings Friday to earn an 11-10 win in nine innings over The Woodlands Christian.
Zane Councill was 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Chandler Bean scored three runs, hit two doubles and drove in two runs.
Clay Krisch (2.2 IP), Brady Dever (0.2 IP), Bean (4.1 IP) and Markos Romo (1.1 IP) combined to allow three earned runs on 12 hits over nine innings, striking out seven and walking nine.
