Fort Bend Roundup: Mustangs edge Hightower in 24-5A action

District 20-6A
Elkins 10, Bush 0
The Knights earned a shutout victory Friday at home against Bush, 10-0. Braden Molfetto and Logan Abadie each collected three hits. Braylon Payne hit a home run, while Luke Dickson hit a double and a triple.
Nicholas Salas pitched five shutout innings, striking out six and walking two while scattering three hits.
Pedro Medina, Jorge Perez and Diego Perez each collected hits for Bush. Andrew Medina (3 IP) and Tyler Donovan (1.2 IP) allowed 10 earned runs on 13 hits over five innings.
Clements 14, Dulles 4
The Rangers jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the third inning Friday night at Dulles en route to a 14-4 win.
Taylor Brown was 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple, a double and two run scored. Jackson Menough was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, two walks, two RBIs and a home run.
Menough also pitched a complete game, he allowed four runs on eight hits over seven innings.
For Dulles, Matthew Morales was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Taelon Varlack drove in two runs and stole two bases.
Camden Matamoras (2.1 IP), Gio Navarrete (2.2 IP), Daniel Coreas (1 IP) and Floyd Gardiner (1 IP) allowed five earned runs on 10 hits over seven innings.
Travis 8, George Ranch 0
Travis earned a shutout win over George Ranch Friday night at Tiger Field.
Ridge Point 14, Austin 4
The Panther trailed 3-2 after the first inning, but Ridge Point rallied to win 14-4. JJ Kennett was 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs. Zion Stephens hit a home run with two runs scored and an RBI in the leadoff spot. Parker Martin and Travis Vlasek each collected two RBIs.
Devin McComas (1 IP) and Jack McKernan (5 IP) combined to allow two earned runs on five hits over six innings. McKernan struck out 10 over five innings.
Fort Austin, Harrison Golden, Will Liner and Hampton Phillips each hit a double. Gregory Cuevas was 2-for-2 at the plate with a run scored.
Austin Linhart allowed four earned runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out seven and walked four.
District 24-5A
Fulshear 11, Kempner 1
The Chargers used a solid night by the heart of the Fulshear line up and pitcher Matt Macklin’s five innings.
The heart of Fulshear’s order, Ty Powell (3), Noah Shipp (2) and Lane Arroyos (2), collected seven hits. Shipp and Arroyos each hit a double. Powell stole three bases.
Macklin allowed one earned run on three hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one.
For Kempner, Peter Garcia and Drew Walker each hit a double.
Walker (3.2 IP) and Colton Green (1.0 IP) allowed six earned runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings, striking two and walking seven.
Lamar Consolidated 4, Hightower 1
The Mustangs used seven strong innings from Jonathan Anders to earn a 4-1 win over Hightower Friday at Mustang Field. Anders struck out 13, while allowing unearned run on three hits over seven innings.
Collin Garza was 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Esteban Laris was scored two runs.
For Hightower, Jeremy Payne hit a double and scored a run. Javon Thompson hit a triple and collected a walk in the lead-off spot.
Angel Gutierrez (5 IP) and Samuel Cantu (1 IP) combined to allow one earned run on nine hits. Gutierrez struck out six and walked two.
Foster 10, Terry 0
The Falcons secured their third district win on Friday with a 10-0 victory at Terry.
Jackson Low (3), Lee Kubosh, Hayden Holchak and Coleman Biggs each collected multiple hits. Low drove in four runs, while Biggs, Holchak and Kubosh each scored two runs.
Cooper Schwank scattered four hits, while striking out seven and walking none over five innings.
For Terry, Gio Sanchez was 2-for-2 at the plate while stealing two bases. Alex Coronado and Eric Garza each earned a hit.
Matthew Alvarez (2.1 IP), Colby White (1.2 IP) and Mason Vasquez (1.0 IP) combined to allow nine earned runs on 12 hits. Alvarez struck out four over 2 1/3 innings.
Angleton 23, Willowridge 1
The Eagles scored first on Friday at Angleton, but Willowridge couldn’t keep up in a 23-1.
Dustin Goff was 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored. Nathan Bravo, Joshua Jackson and Juan Maxfield each collected a walk. Goff (0.1 IP), Samuel Ortiz (1.2 IP) and Joshua Jackson (2.0 IP) combined to allow 11 earned runs on 16 hits.
District 24-3A
East Bernard 15, Hempstead 0
The Brahmas scored early and often in 15-0 win over Hempstead Thursday. Joseph Cooper, Eric Bradicich, Korbyn Hudgins, Luke Minks, Weston Swoboda and Cannon Goudeau each collected two hits. Cooper and Hudgins both hit a double.
Swoboda scored three runs and Bradicich drove in two.
Novicke struck out nine and walked over four innings, while scattering one hit. Bradicich pitched one inning in relief and struck out the side.
Boling 15, Brazos 5
The Cougars lost a road game at Boling on Friday, 15-5. Coltin Frayard was 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored, an RBI and a walk. Chris Ortega, Vinny Aguilar, Mason Vrana, Owen Fitgerald and Eric King each collected hits.
Brayden Krahn, Grant Marvin and Ortega each stole a base.
Colten Richardson (1.1 IP), Frayard (3.2 IP) and Owen Fitzgerald (0.2 IP) combined to allow 13 earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking 17.
