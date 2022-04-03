Fort Bend Roundup: Moss does it all for Kempner; Fulshear's Schumann drives in 3 against Willowridge

The following are the Fort Bend baseball results from Saturday, April 2, 2022:
Fulshear 19, Willowridge 0
The Chargers finished Saturday’s game at Willowridge in five innings, winning 19-0.
Lane Arroyos, Ross Duncan, Rafael Cortez, Tyler Schumann and Gavin Waits each collected a double for Fulshear. Noah Shipp and Omar Vargas each hit triples. Tyler Schumann drove in three runs with two hits.
Schumann (4 IP) and Parker Hodges (1 IP) allowed one hit over five innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Willowride’s Dustin Goff collected a hit for the Eagles. Joshua Jackson also collected a walk. Jackson (4 IP) and Rudy Grande (1 IP) allowed 13 earned runs on 12 hits over five innings.
Kempner 15, Marshall 5
The Cougars collected a 15-5 win over Marshall Saturday. Kempner’s Thomas Moss was 3-for-4, including a double with four stolen bases, three runs scored and three RBIs. Corban Evers was 2-for-3 with three runs driven in. Anthony Marino had two hits, including a double with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Nathan Jacobson (4 IP), Jerson Benitez (1 IP) and Corban Evers (1 IP) combined to allow two earned runs on seven hits. Jacobson struck out nine and walked none.
For Marshall, Mike Turribiates was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Kyle Boutte and T Scott each collected two hits. Braylan Morris hit a double. Troy Scott stole a base. Conner (4.1 IP) and Turribiates (1 IP) combined to allow nine runs on 12 hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Lamar Consolidated 6, Angleton 5
The Mustangs lost a road game Saturday at Angleton, 6-5. Alberto Hernandez, Jonathan Anders and Zyon Johnson each collected two hits for Lamar Consolidated. Alejandro Ruales drove in three runs, and Phillip Salinas collected two walks.
Zyon Johnson (4.1 IP) and Dallas Turrubiate (2 IP) combined to allow three earned runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Johnson struck out three and walked two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.