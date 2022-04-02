Fort Bend Roundup: Lady Panthers, Cougars and Spartans advance to the regional tournament

Girls
Region III-6A
Ridge Point (1), Seven Lakes 0 (5-4 PKs)
The Ridge Point Lady Panthers have punched their ticket to the regional tournament Friday after winning a penalty kick shootout 5-4 over Seven Lakes.
The game was a battle with five cards handed out between the two teams.
The dynamic of the Region III-6A quarterfinals playoffs at Tulley Stadium dramatically changed 12 minutes into the contest between Ridge Point and Seven Lakes. Seven Lakes goalkeeper Maddyson Rich challenged a one-on-one opportunity that resulted in a red card.
Rich was sent off, and the Lady Spartans were down to 10 players on the field.
Seven Lakes survived 88 minutes of soccer to force penalty kicks. Ridge Point prevailed against the backup goalie, 5-4, to advance to the fourth round of the playoffs.
Ridge Point’s Zoe Main, Kylie Harris, Kara Canetti, Morgan Vinson and Georgia Mulholland converted penalty kicks.
The Lady Panthers reach the regional tournament for the fifth time and the first time since 2019.
Ridge Point (24-0) will play Atascocita (16-5-2) at the regional tournament on Friday. The match will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Deer Park ISD’s Clyde Abshier Stadium.
Atascocita has defeated Pasadena Memorial (3-1), Clear Lake (2-1) and Kingwood (0-0, 11-10 PKs) in the playoffs.
Boys
Region III-6A
Cypress Creek 1, Ridge Point 0
The Panther boys’ season ended Friday against Cypress Creek, losing 1-0 at Cy-Wood High School.
The game was scoreless at halftime, and Cy-Creek was able to get a goal from Noah Arriola to propel the Cougars to the regional tournament.
Extremely proud of our boys tonight! Played perhaps our best game all year on the most important night! This group faced adversity throughout the year, yet found a way to step up in the post-season. Thank you to our Seniors for paving the way!#RPDNA— RPHS Boys Soccer (@RPHS_BoysSoccer) April 2, 2022
The Panthers made their deepest run in the playoffs since 2015.
Ridge Point finishes with a 12-5-6 record overall with wins over Tompkins (1-0) and Houston Lamar (2-1) to be regional quarter-finalists.
Region III-5A
Kempner 2, Baytown Lee 0
The Cougars’ magic run continued on Friday night at Clear Creek ISD’s Challenger Columbia Stadium. Kempner earned a 2-0 win over Baytown Lee to reach Round 4 for the first time in program history.
Kempner Boys Soccer is heading to the Regional Tournament! So proud of this group! Well done boys!The Regional Semifinal will take place on Friday #KHSSoccerBoys #GoCougs #KHS_Cougars pic.twitter.com/JqwE54LLJD— KempnerBoysSoccer (@KHSSoccerBoys) April 2, 2022
At the regional tournament, Kempner will play Austin ISD’s Northeast Early College High School. NECHS (12-7-4) has defeated Pflugerville Hendrickson (1-0), Katy Paetow (1-0) and College Station (1-0).
The match will take place Friday at Humble ISD’s Turner Stadium. Kickoff at 4 p.m.
Region III-4A
Stafford (3), Scarborough 2 (8-7)
Stafford was able to build a 2-1 lead at halftime behind goals from Daniel Torres and Jonathan Rivas in the final 10 minutes of the second half. Still, the Spartans needed eight penalty kicks to advance to the regional tournament Friday at Delmar Stadium over Houston Scarborough.
You’re Spartans are advancing to regional semi finals! You’re mighty Spartans put out a fight but manage to come on top! Scarborough put out a fight great team by the way ! April 8th save the date ! At Legacy stadium.Time will posted soon ! @StaffordMSD @SMSDHigh @LethalSoccer pic.twitter.com/3eyLr4ecl9— Spartan Pride (@StaffordSoccerV) April 2, 2022
The Spartans return to the regional tournament for the first time since 2019.
Stafford (18-5-4) will Mexia (12-9) on Friday at the Region III-4A tournament at Legacy Stadium in Katy.
Mexia has defeated Gatesville (2-1), La Grange (3-1) and Brookshire Royal (4-2) to advance to Round 4.
