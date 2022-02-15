Fort Bend roundup: Lady Mustangs open season with win at George Ranch

The following are the Fort Bend sports results and info from Monday, Feb. 14, 2022:
Basketball - girls
Region III-6A bi-district playoffs
Dulles 51, Katy 47
The Lady Vikings earned a bi-district win over Katy Monday at Katy Jordan, 51-47. Dulles’ scoring was led by senior Nya Threatt with 16 points, while Maurdaisha “Dai Dai” Powell had 13 points. Senior Courtnie Welch led the scoring for Katy with nine points.
Dulles (25-6) will play Cy-Creek in the area round of the playoffs.
Region III-5A bi-district playoffs
Foster 64, Wisdom 9
The Lady Falcons dominated Houston Wisdom Monday, 64-9, at Wheeler Fieldhouse. Foster (21-8) will play the winner of Barbers Hill and Baytown Sterling in the area round. The Barbers Hill-Sterling game will take place on Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
Hightower 82, Northside 18
The Lady ’Canes sprinted past Houston Northside Monday at Wheeler Fieldhouse, 82-18. Nia Reed had 15 points and 5 rebounds for Hightower, while Jaya Johnson had 10 points and 4 steals. Tiyianna Coulter-Hill had 10 points and 8 boards.
Soccer - boys
District 24-4A
Needville 3, Stafford 0
The Blue earned a win at Stafford Monday, 3-0. Needville scored two goals in the first half to pull away from Stafford.
Soccer - girls
District 24-4A
Needville 5, Stafford 0
The Lady Jays dominated Stafford on the road Monday, 5-0. Junior Arianna Franco had two goals, while sophomore Mia Guillen, sophomore Jaylee Aguirre and freshman Cailyn Bliss each scored one goal. Franco and Aguirre each earned an assist.
Needville had 15 shots on goal Monday, including one penalty kick. Needville goalies, junior Mikah Giles and senior Yasmyn Ochoa, combined for 80 minutes without allowing goal. Ochoa saved a penalty kick.
TAPPS Division 2 District 5
Fort Bend Christian 10, Cristo Rey 0
The Fort Bend Christian girls soccer team blew out Cristo Rey Monday in TAPPS Division District 5 play.
Softball
Lamar Consolidated 8, George Ranch 6
On the opening day of UIL softball play, Lamar Consolidated earned a road win at George Ranch. Aubree Jones hit a home run, a double and drove in three runs for the Lady Mustangs. Lamar starting pitcher Holly Lock struck out 12. Rachel Mey drove in two with a single in the sixth inning. Kylie Brooks and Nazzy Brooks each drove in a run.
