 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Bend roundup: Lady Mustangs open season with win at George Ranch

  • 0
In the circle

Lamar Consolidated's Holly Lock delivers a pitch against Terry. 

The following are the Fort Bend sports results and info from Monday, Feb. 14, 2022: 

Basketball - girls

Region III-6A bi-district playoffs

Dulles 51, Katy 47

The Lady Vikings earned a bi-district win over Katy Monday at Katy Jordan, 51-47. Dulles’ scoring was led by senior Nya Threatt with 16 points, while Maurdaisha “Dai Dai” Powell had 13 points. Senior Courtnie Welch led the scoring for Katy with nine points.

Dulles (25-6) will play Cy-Creek in the area round of the playoffs.

Region III-5A bi-district playoffs

Foster 64, Wisdom 9

The Lady Falcons dominated Houston Wisdom Monday, 64-9, at Wheeler Fieldhouse. Foster (21-8) will play the winner of Barbers Hill and Baytown Sterling in the area round. The Barbers Hill-Sterling game will take place on Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial High School.

Hightower 82, Northside 18

The Lady ’Canes sprinted past Houston Northside Monday at Wheeler Fieldhouse, 82-18. Nia Reed had 15 points and 5 rebounds for Hightower, while Jaya Johnson had 10 points and 4 steals. Tiyianna Coulter-Hill had 10 points and 8 boards.

Soccer - boys

District 24-4A

Needville 3, Stafford 0

The Blue earned a win at Stafford Monday, 3-0. Needville scored two goals in the first half to pull away from Stafford.

Soccer - girls

District 24-4A

Needville 5, Stafford 0

The Lady Jays dominated Stafford on the road Monday, 5-0. Junior Arianna Franco had two goals, while sophomore Mia Guillen, sophomore Jaylee Aguirre and freshman Cailyn Bliss each scored one goal. Franco and Aguirre each earned an assist.

Needville had 15 shots on goal Monday, including one penalty kick. Needville goalies, junior Mikah Giles and senior Yasmyn Ochoa, combined for 80 minutes without allowing goal. Ochoa saved a penalty kick.

TAPPS Division 2 District 5

Fort Bend Christian 10, Cristo Rey 0

The Fort Bend Christian girls soccer team blew out Cristo Rey Monday in TAPPS Division District 5 play.

Softball

Lamar Consolidated 8, George Ranch 6

On the opening day of UIL softball play, Lamar Consolidated earned a road win at George Ranch. Aubree Jones hit a home run, a double and drove in three runs for the Lady Mustangs. Lamar starting pitcher Holly Lock struck out 12. Rachel Mey drove in two with a single in the sixth inning. Kylie Brooks and Nazzy Brooks each drove in a run.

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription