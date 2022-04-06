Fort Bend Roundup: Lady Jays shut down Columbia at home

The following are the Fort Bend softball results for Tuesday, April 5, 2022:
District 20-6A
Ridge Point 15, Austin 5
Tuesday’s District 20-6A contest between Austin and Ridge Point was close through three innings. Austin led 2-1 before Ridge Point broke the game open with eight runs in the fourth to win 15-5.
Jade Uresti and Rylie Shipp each collected three hits. Braelyn Daniels drove in four runs, and Grace Janik had three RBIs. Daniels hit a triple while Blane Simmons and B Gray hit doubles.
Bailey Gray (4.1 IP) and Alexandria Rezac (0.2 IP) combined to allow three earned runs on six hits while striking out six and walking two.
For Austin, Sophia Lundstrom was 3-for-3 with three runs scored in the lead-off spot. Alyssa Carter drove in two runs. Zoey Zamora allowed five earned runs on 16 hits over five innings, striking out two and walking one.
Elkins 16, Bush 0
The Lady Knights scored 16 runs in the first inning to win 16-0 Tuesday at Bush.
Victoria Vargas and Madison Lenton each collected two hits for Elkins. Lauren Goodrich hit a double, while Jennah D’Oench, Lenton and Maggie Evans each hit a triple.
Jenna Tansiongco pitched three perfect innings, striking out seven and walking none.
Clements-Dulles
The Lady Vikings won a road game at Clements Tuesday.
District 25-4A
Needville 2, Columbia 0
The Lady Jays had one blemish through the first round of district play against Columbia. Needville avenged that loss Tuesday at home, beating Columbia 2-0.
Makala Smith kept the Lady Necks off balance all night, scattering four hits and working around four walks while striking out seven over seven innings.
Needville was first on the board in the second inning. Camryn Frick led off the frame with a single. She moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Smith.
The next batter, Kourtney Carter, also punt down a bunt. Columbia was unable to field the ball cleanly, and Frick scored.
Both teams were able to get a runner on base in each frame through four innings, but Needville led 1-0.
The Lady Jays added another run in the fifth inning. Fayth Hoover started the rally with a double to center field. A fly ball by Bree Winkelman was dropped by Columbia, allowing Hoover to score.
The Lady Jays led 2-0 with two innings remaining.
Smith faced her highest pressure situation in the sixth inning. Columbia drew two walks with two outs, but Smith got a ground out to the second baseman to end the threat.
With a runner on first base, Smith slammed the door shut with a strikeout to end the game in the seventh.
Needville’s hits were from Hoover, Jess Gregory, Frick and Carter.
On Friday, Needville (14-7-1, 7-1) will play at Brazosport.
Stafford 20, La Marque 0
The Lady Spartans collected 12 runs in the first inning en route to a 20-0 win over La Marque Tuesday in Stafford. Stafford needed only five hits to score 20 runs.
Josalyn Regino hit a home run and drove in four runs. Izabella Morales hit a triple and drove in two runs.
Arisa Lemelle tossed three perfect innings, striking out five.
District 24-3A
Brazos 9, Hempstead 8
The Cougarettes collected an extra-inning 9-8 win at Hempstead Tuesday.
Brazos scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 6-6 and force extra innings before scoring three runs in the ninth and holding on for the win after Hempstead scored two more.
Maggie Ochoa cleared the bases with a double to center to score the three runs in the seventh inning. Megan Demny padded the 7-6 lead in the ninth with a two-run home run to center field.
The Cougarettes’ lead-off hitter Makinzy Kneip was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Demny hit a home run and drove in three runs. Ochoa hit a double and drove in four runs.
Caitlyn Snedaker (4.1 IP) and Taylor Brzozowski (4.1 IP) combined to allow four earned runs on 10 hits over nine innings, striking out nine and walking one.
East Bernard 11, Van Vleck 2
Lexie Warncke dominated Van Vleck Tuesday in East Bernard's 11-2 win. She allowed two unearned runs on two hits over seven innings while striking out 17 and walking one.
Bailey Leopold and Bryleigh Pless each hit a home run for Brahmarettes. Leopold was 3-for-5 with a double, home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. Morgan Gasch, Jolie Peloquin, Pless and Kynlee Hall each collected two hits.
TAPPS Division II District 5
Fort Bend Christian 5, Kinkaid 2
The Lady Eagles scored three runs in the first inning en route to a 5-2 win over Kinkaid at home Tuesday. Jaelynn Lee and Hadley Hodge each collected three hits. Avery Hodge hit a double and a triple, while Hadley Hodge hit a double.
Avery Hodge (5 IP) and Reagan Heflin (2 IP) combined for one earned run on five hits over seven innings. Avery Hodge stuck out six and walked three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.