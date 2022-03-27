Fort Bend Roundup: Lady Jays edge Sweeny, Foster falls to Angleton in key district contests

District 20-6A
Dulles 9, Austin 4
The Lady Vikings trailed 4-1 through four innings, but Dulles scored eight runs over the final three inning to pull out a win Friday at Austin.
Kellan Ton was 5-for-5 with a home run and triple in addition to four RBIs and two runs scored. Hope Burford and Makayla Wolfe each collected two hits. Maya Salinas also hit a triple.
Wolfe allowed four earned runs on 12 hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking none.
For Austin, Sophia Lundstrom and Trishelle Esquivel each had three hits. Esquivel hid a double and drove in two runs.
Zoey Zamora allowed nine runs on 14 hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking three.
Ridge Point 17, Bush 0
The Lady Panthers needed only five hits to score 17 runs against Bush Friday. Ridge Point secured 18 walks in the victory. Braelyn Daniels was 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs.
Alexandria Rezac struck out six over three innings.
George Ranch 14, Clements 0
The Longhorns earned a 14-0 win Friday at home against Clements.
George Ranch’s Seleste Compian hit two triple and scored three runs. Karriauhn Deas collected two hits including a triple and driving in two runs. Kennedy Marlow earned two hits and two runs scored. Jesyca Johnston and Mariah Garner each hitting a double. Nora Thompson pitched five shutout innings, striking out six and walking none while scattering three hits.
For Clements, Maddox Darnell, Jill Gilmore and Paige Scates collected hits for Clements. McKinley Leonard allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits over four innings, striking out three and walking four.
Travis 10, Elkins 4
The Lady Tigers trailed early against Elkins, but Travis pulled away for a 10-4 win Friday.
Ariel Kowalewski was 2-for-3 with triple and run scored for Travis. She allowed two earned runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out 13 and walking one. Rachel Ramirez drove in five runs.
For Elkins, Maggie Evans was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Megan Tansiongco collected a double and two runs scored. Viviana Vargas (3.1 IP) and Jenna Tansiongco (2.2 IP) combined to allow six earned runs on six hits over six innings.
District 24-5A
Angleton 11, Foster 8
The battle for the top of District 24-5A took place at Lady Falcon Field Friday, Angleton beat Foster 11-8.
The Lady Wildcats scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to grab the win.
Angleton jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Foster answered with RBI singles by Ella McDowell and Ripley Welker.
Foster trailed 8-4 in the bottom of the fourth. Madison King, Bailey Lechler, Mickayla Tosch and Emily Naiver opened the frame by reaching base safely with a single by Naivar clearing the bases to make it 8-7. Naivar scored on a wild pitch before a strike out stranded two runners in scoring position.
An Angleton double broke the tie in the top of the seventh and Foster went down in order in the seventh to end the game.
Tosch, Naivar, McDowell and Katelyn Barrett each collected two hits for Foster. McDowell and King both hit a double.
Peyton Welker (0 IP), Alina Satcher (3.2 IP) and King (3.1 IP) combined to allow nine earned runs on 10 hits, striking out nine and walking five.
Kempner 18, Willowridge 0
Shelander blasted two home runs in Kempner’s 18-0 win over Willowridge Friday. Shelander was 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs. Vasquez was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Gonzalez scattered three hits over three shutout innings, striking out three and walking none.
For Willowridge, Janelle Cotina (double) and Roselyn Alfaro (triple) collected extra-base hits.
Lamar Consolidated 23, Marshall 0
The Lady Mustangs’ offense exploded for a 23-0 win at Marshall on Friday. Lamar’s SJ Housel, Aubree Jones and Jordyn Talbert each hit a home run for the Lady Mustangs. Housel was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, two doubles and the home run.
Talbert was 3-for-3 with a home run, triple and a double with three RBIs.
Holly Lock pitched three perfect innings and striking out all nine batters she faced.
Fulshear 16, Terry 4
The Chargers led only 2-0 after three innings before Fulshear pulled away with 14 runs over two innings to win 16-4.
Emma Hagemann was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Kendall Loggins also drove in two runs and Sydnee Failla collected two hits.
Rylie Holder allowed two earned runs on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking four.
For Terry, Brieanna Nanez was 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored. Olivia Gonzales allowed two earned runs on 11 hits over five innings, striking out two.
District 25-4A
Needville 1, Sweeny 0
The Lady Jays collected a major win on Friday night in Needville, beating Sweeny 1-0.
Makala Smith kept the Lady Bulldogs in check with seven strong innings, she struck out seven and walked three while scattering four hits. Smith stranded seven runners on base.
Needville’s lone run came in the fifth inning with back-to-back hits by the bottom of the Lady Jays’ lineup: Cadence Kovarcik and Bree Winkelman. Kovarcik reached on a single to center before stealing second, but she was able to easily race home on a triple by Winkelman. Fayth Hoover also collected a single.
Columbia 15, Stafford 0
The Lady Spartans lost a road game at Columbia Friday, 15-0. Stafford suffered a perfect three innings from Lady Necks’ pitcher Braylynn Henderson, who struck out eight and walked none. Arisa Lemelle allowed 10 earned runs on 13 hits over 2 1/3 innings, striking out none and walking none.
District 24-3A
East Bernard 3, Boling 0
The Brahmarettes’ Lexie Warncke no-hit Boling on Friday in a 3-0 win at East Bernard.
Warncke struck out 16 and walked two over seven no-hit innings. Warncke and Sommer Tijerina each collected two hits. Tijerina drove in three runs and hit a double. Morgan Gasch and Jolie Peloquin each stole a base.
TAPPS Div. II-District 6
Fort Bend Christian 5, St. Joseph 2
The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early lead for a 5-2 win over Victoria St. Joseph.
Avery Hodge made an impact in the circle and at the plate on Friday night. Hodge allowed two earned runs on five over seven innings, striking out four and walked one. She was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Grace Payton was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.