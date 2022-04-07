Fort Bend Roundup: Knights walk off with a win against Austin

The following are the Fort Bend area baseball results for Wednesday, April 6:
Elkins 3, Austin 2
The Knights walked off with a win Wednesday at The Castle against Austin, 3-2. The game was tied entering the bottom of the seventh inning, and Braylon Payne led off the frame with a single.
Payne moved to second base on an error by pitcher Ryan Dugas. Braden Molfetto dropped down a sacrifice bunt to put Payne on third base.
Logan Abadie wasted no time sending the Knights' fans home happy, he lifted a fly ball to right field, and Payne beat out the throw home for the win.
The scoring started quickly, with Austin putting up two runs in the first inning. Will Liner (single), Tyler Do (walk) and Logan Witt (hit-by-pitch) reached base safely with one out.
Liner scored on a wild pitch before Dugas drove in a second run with a single to right field.
Elkins was able to get a run back in the bottom of the first inning. Molfetto reached on an infield single and moved to second on a throwing error.
Molfetto moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a line drive by Abadie.
Elkins tied the game with a two-out rally in the fifth inning. The Knights loaded the bases with an error and singles by Abadie and Binder. Sean Khokar forced home a run with a walk.
Elkins' shortstop Binder was 2-for-3 at the plate. Abadie drove in two runs, and Molfetto scored two runs. Spies pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out four and walking two.
Austin's Liner was 2-for-3 at the plate. Dugas collected a hit and an RBI. Dugas pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing three unearned runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking two.
Clements 4, Bush 2
The Rangers earned a win on Little League Night at Frankie Field Wednesday, 4-2. An error allowed two runs to score in the fifth inning to put Clements in front for good.
Clements' Jackson Menough allowed one earned run over six innings, striking out seven and walking four. Garrett Leehan earned a save with one shutout inning in the seventh.
Ryan Brown was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Ben Couture hit a double, and Taylor Brown drove in a run.
Ryan Brown and Menough each stole two bases.
Bush's Pedro Medina, Andrew Medina and Diego Perez. Perez hit a double, and Tyler Donovan drove in a run. Charles Reyes allowed one earned run on seven hits over six innings, striking out five and walking one.
