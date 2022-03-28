Fort Bend Roundup: Kempner's Jacobson throws 5 perfect innings against Terry

District 20-6A
Austin 7, Bush 0
The Bulldogs earned a shutout 7-0 win over Bush Friday at home. Will Liner, Logan Witt and Tyler Do each collected two hits. Harrison Golden and Witt each hit a double. Witt and Hampton Phillips each drove in two runs.
Golden (5 IP) and Do (2 IP) scattered two hits while striking out nine over seven innings.
For Bush, Andrew Medina and Jose Fiscal each collected a hit. Cruz Medina (3 IP) and Jorge Perez (3 IP) allowed five earned runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out six and walking six.
Elkins 10, Dulles 7
The Knights scored four runs in the sixth inning en route to a 10-7 victory Friday at home against Dulles. Braden Molfetto and Logan Abadie each collected three hits. Sean Khokar hit a home run, and Abadie drove in six runs. Braylon Payne hit a triple.
Nicholas Salas (5 IP), Will Conlon ( 1 IP) and Logan Adadie (1 IP) combined to allow seven earned runs on 12 hits over seven innings, striking seven and walking three.
For Dulles, Tealon Varlack was 3-for-4 in the leadoff spot with one RBI. Marc Tisdel and Ty Henry each collected two hits, while Henry and Andrew Sellers each collected doubles.
Ridge Point 9, George Ranch 2
A six-run fourth inning propelled the Panthers over George Ranch Friday in Richmond in a 9-2 victory. Kwinn Pfeiffer was 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Carter Groen and Parker Martin each collected two hits, while Owen Farris and Justin Vossos each hit a double.
Jack McKernan (6 IP) and Kellen Gradisar (1 IP) combined to strike out 15 and walk three over seven innings. The duo allowed one earned run on two hits.
Travis 10, Clements 0
The Tigers shutout Clements at home on Friday with a 10-0 victory.
Jayden Blalack collected three RBIs and two walks. Micah Dean was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Parker Witte scattered three hits while striking out seven over five shutout innings. Dylan Kinney pitched one scoreless inning in relief while striking out two.
Cooper Cegielski, Taylor Brown and Ben Couture each collected hit for Clements. Couture allowed six earned runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking one and walking four.
District 24-5A
Foster 15, Marshall 2
The Falcons scored 15 runs over the second and third inning to pull away for a 15-2 win at home Friday against Marshall.
Sam Hardcastle and Hayden Holchak each had two hits; the latter collected three RBIs. Holchak and Lee Kubosh each hit a double, while Coleman Biggs and Cameron Franklin hit triples.
Jackson Low (4 IP) and Kyle Den Herder (1 IP) combined for the pitching victory. Low struck out 11 over four innings. Den Herder struck out the side in his one inning in relief.
For Marshall, Donovan Jackson collected a hit and three stolen bases.
Fulshear 8, Hightower 2
The Chargers earned an 8-2 win on the road Friday at Hightower. Tyler Schumann was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Noah Shipp and Lane Arroyos collected two hits each. R Cortez and Luke Guzzetta each hit a double.
Reagan Carter (5 IP) and Schumann (2 IP) allowed two earned runs over seven innings on five hits, striking out 12 and walking six.
For Hightower, Richard Starnes hit a double and drove in two runs.
Angel Gutierrez (4.2 IP) and Samuel Cantu (2.1 IP) combined to allow four earned runs on 12 hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking five.
Lamar Consolidated 16, Willowridge 0
Alberto Hernandez hit two home runs in Lamar Consolidated’s 16-0 win over Willowridge. Hernandez was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Jonathan Anders was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a double. Esteban Laris struck out three and walked two over three no-hit innings.
For Willowridge, Joshua Hayes stole a base. Dustin Goff allowed six earned runs on seven hits over three innings.
Kempner 13, Terry 0
The Cougars’ Nathan Jacobson threw a five perfect innings against Terry on Friday in Kempner’s 13-0 win at home.
Jacobson struck out four and walked zero over five innings. Cody Kuffel was 4-for-4, including a double and triple while driving in four runs. Anthony Marino was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
For Terry, Gio Sanchez (1 IP) and Mason Vasquez (1 IP) and Dylan Sabsrula (2 IP) combined to allow five earned runs on eight hits over four innings.
District 25-4A
Stafford 6, Bay City 2
The Spartans collected a 6-2 win at home against Bay City Friday, 6-2.
Stafford’s Ashton Hoskins was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the leadoff spot. Zach Brown, Adrian Chavez and Joseph Thornton drove in runs. Adrian Chavez (5 IP) and Macario Aleman (2 IP) combined to allow two earned runs over seven innings, striking out eight and walking four.
District 24-3A
East Bernard 5, Boling 3
The Brahmas earned a rivalry home win over Boling Friday, 5-3.
Luke Minks was 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Eric Bradicich hit a triple and scored a run. Lead-off hitter Dallas Novicke was 2-of-3 at the plate while allowing one earned runs on two hits over seven innings pitching, striking out three and walking three.
Brazos 15, Ganado 13
On Friday, the Cougars won a high-scoring home game over Ganado, 15-13. Brayden Krahn, Clayton Macha, Chris Ortega and Mason Vrana each collected a double. Vrana was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Brazos had 12 stolen bases. Marvin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four stolen bases.
Vinny Aguilar (1 IP), Colten Richardson (3 IP), Owen Fitzgerald (1 IP) and Dayne Macha (2 IP) combined to allow eight runs on 13 hits over seven innings, striking eight and walking seven.
TAPPS Div. II-District 6
Fort Bend Christian 5, Emery/Weiner 4
The Eagles made the most of eight walks to earn a 5-4 win at Emery/Winer Thursday. Fort Bend Christian’s Blaine Baird collected two RBIs, while Jackson Powers scored two runs and RBI.
Clay Krisch allowed three earned runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking zero.
